Le Fondateur De Fashion Sourcing – Mr. Laurent Gabay Explique Pourquoi Le Sourcing Est La Première étape clé pour lancer une marque de vêtements

Posted on 2026-02-04

Miami, Florida, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing est une société internationale de sourcing et de développement produit à service complet, disposant de capacités de fabrication à l’étranger dans les secteurs de l’habillement, des accessoires et des textiles.

Véritable solution « one-stop shop », nous proposons une fabrication rentable grâce à un réseau de sites de production fiables situés en Chine, Inde, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thaïlande, Cambodge et Pakistan.

Fashion Sourcing gère l’ensemble de la chaîne d’approvisionnement — de la conception initiale et de l’échantillonnage au développement produit, au sourcing des matières, à la sélection et à l’audit des fournisseurs, à la fabrication, au contrôle qualité et à la logistique internationale — garantissant efficacité, cohérence et excellence à chaque étape.

« Avant même de parler de design, de marketing ou de distribution, la première décision stratégique d’une marque de vêtements est le sourcing” Explique – Laurent Gabay

Le sourcing, ce n’est pas simplement choisir une usine. C’est définir où, comment et avec qui votre produit va être fabriqué. Cela impacte directement la qualité, les coûts, les délais, la capacité à évoluer et, surtout, la crédibilité de la marque sur le long terme.

Trop de jeunes marques commencent par le produit ou l’image, sans sécuriser leur chaîne de fabrication. Résultat : retards, problèmes de qualité, marges instables et difficultés à scaler. Un bon sourcing, au contraire, permet de transformer une idée créative en un produit fiable, reproductible et rentable.

Chez Fashion Sourcing, nous avons créé une plateforme pensée dès le départ pour accompagner les marques à cette étape cruciale. En travaillant avec des fabricants vérifiés à travers l’Asie, nous aidons les marques à choisir le bon pays, la bonne usine et les bonnes matières, en fonction de leur positionnement, de leurs volumes et de leurs objectifs de croissance.

Le sourcing est la fondation d’une marque. Si cette base est solide, tout le reste peut se construire plus vite, plus intelligemment et avec beaucoup moins de risques. »

Laurent Gabay Fondateur & CEO, Fashion Sourcing

