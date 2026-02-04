Nueva Plataforma Digital: Fashion Sourcing

Líder #1 en Abastecimiento B2B E-commerce Redefine el Comercio de Confección en Asia

Miami Beach, Florida , USA, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“Se lanza la nueva plataforma B2B Fashion Sourcing para transformar el abastecimiento de prendas entre marcas de moda y fabricantes de Asia, proporcionando soluciones simplificadas de fabricación personalizada”.

Fashion Sourcing, el líder #1 en comercio electrónico B2B, impulsado por Global Sourcing, lidera el espacio del e-commerce B2B en la fabricación personalizada de prendas de vestir, accesorios y textiles.

Como plataforma de abastecimiento líder, Fashion Sourcing conecta a marcas de moda globales con los principales fabricantes de Asia de ropa para hombres, mujeres, niños y bebés. Nuestra plataforma agiliza todo el proceso de adquisición, desde el desarrollo del diseño hasta la producción final, garantizando calidad y eficiencia en cada paso.

La sólida infraestructura textil de Asia, su mano de obra calificada y sus años de experiencia en la confección de prendas la convierten en la elección acertada para el abastecimiento de moda.

“Asia es el líder mundial en fabricación y ofrece una amplia gama de servicios e industrias, desde automotriz y electrónica hasta software, textiles para el hogar, moda, calzado y más”, afirma el Sr. Laurent Gabay, Fundador y CEO de Fashion Sourcing.

Nuestra plataforma facilita una colaboración más sencilla con fabricantes verificados en Asia especializados en ropa masculina, femenina, infantil y para bebés. Cada uno de nuestros centros de fabricación en toda Asia se somete a una verificación completa, desde el cumplimiento de los estándares globales hasta las prácticas de fabricación ética. También contamos con equipos de control de calidad en el terreno que supervisan la producción, asegurando que todas las prendas cumplan con las especificaciones exactas y los plazos de entrega.

“Ayudamos a los compradores globales con una plataforma digital integral para adquirir productos fabricados a medida de proveedores asiáticos verificados, con soporte de transacciones de principio a fin. Fashion Sourcing está cambiando la experiencia del mercado de exportación B2B al mostrar la fortaleza de los fabricantes de Asia”, dice el Sr. Laurent Gabay.

Lo que nos diferencia de los demás es nuestra velocidad de respuesta al mercado (speed to market). Contamos con la infraestructura y capacidad total para facilitar la producción en diversas regiones dependiendo de factores volátiles como aranceles, guerras comerciales, regulaciones gubernamentales y otros factores inesperados que puedan afectar al mundo de la moda.

Nuestros equipos dedicados de gestión de calidad en el sitio aseguran el cumplimiento de los estándares de calidad y los cronogramas de entrega. Nuestras asociaciones globales establecidas mejoran las operaciones a través de logística integrada, control de calidad y servicios de financiamiento.

El uso de la plataforma Fashion Sourcing permite a las marcas nuevas y existentes fabricar productos de calidad ofreciendo precios competitivos, cantidades mínimas de pedido (MOQ) flexibles y capacidades de muestreo rápido. Nuestra interfaz digital permite la comunicación en tiempo real, la aprobación de muestras y el seguimiento de la producción, facilitando significativamente todo el proceso de abastecimiento.

Para todas sus necesidades de abastecimiento y adquisiciones, visítenos en: www.fashion-sourcing.com

Contacto:

  • Entrevistas con los medios: hello@fashion-sourcing.com

 

 

 

