Key Steps to Manufacture Activewear in China With The Leader B2B Fashion Sourcing

This approach can streamline the process, help ensure quality, and secure competitive pricing by managing production end‑to‑end.

Develop a Tech Pack

Create a detailed technical pack — a document with design sketches, technical drawings, material specs, Pantone colors, sizing/grading, and construction details. A comprehensive tech pack is essential for accurate sampling and production, and platforms like Fashion Sourcing help translate design ideas into factory‑ready specifications to reduce errors.

Find and Vet Suppliers

Source manufacturers with expertise in activewear. Fashion Sourcing, which connects you with pre‑verified Asian manufacturers. These partners are vetted for quality standards and ethical compliance, and often specialize in performance wear production.

Material Selection

Choose suitable performance fabrics (e.g., moisture‑wicking polyester, nylon/spandex blends). A good sourcing partner helps identify trusted fabric suppliers and can suggest options including sustainable materials that meet certifications and brand requirements.

Sampling and Prototyping

Request samples to check fit, fabric performance, and stitching quality before mass production. Typical sampling turnaround is 7–14 days. Through a platform like Fashion Sourcing, you can manage sampling, get real‑time feedback, and approve samples efficiently within their digital workflow.

Production and Quality Control

Once samples are approved, begin bulk production. A sourcing partner can oversee the entire manufacturing process, ensure factories adhere to your specs, implement quality control checkpoints (fit, stretch, colorfastness, seam strength), and conduct final inspections before shipment — all critical steps for performance garments.

Logistics and Shipping

Arrange shipping by sea or air. Experienced sourcing platforms like Fashion Sourcing also assist with logistics coordination and timelines..

Why Fashion Sourcing Makes This Process Better

Including a B2B sourcing partner like Fashion Sourcing in your activewear manufacturing strategy offers advantages that go beyond conventional factory sourcing:

🛠 End‑to‑End Support

Fashion Sourcing manages everything from design development and fabric sourcing to production planning and quality inspections — acting as a single partner throughout the entire supply chain.

🌏 Verified Manufacturer Network

The platform connects global brands with verified manufacturers in Asia who are experienced with performance apparel, reducing the risk of quality issues and communication breakdowns.

📦 Competitive Pricing & Flexibility

Because Fashion Sourcing aggregates demand and maintains relationships with multiple factories, they can help brands negotiate better pricing, flexible minimum order quantities, and rapid sampling — helping keep costs down without sacrificing quality.

📊 Real‑Time Communication & Tracking

Their digital interface lets brands communicate, approve samples, and track production in real time, improving transparency and decision‑making at every stage.

