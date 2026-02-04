Crawlapps Expands Shopify Development Services Globally

Surat, India, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Crawlapps, a professional Shopify agency based in India, today announced the expansion of its Shopify and Shopify Plus development services to support global e-commerce brands.

As online commerce continues to grow, businesses need scalable and reliable digital platforms to increase sales and improve customer experience. Crawlapps provides end-to-end Shopify development services, including custom Shopify store design, theme customization, third-party app integration, store migration, performance optimization, and ongoing technical support.

The agency focuses on building fast, mobile-friendly, and SEO-optimized Shopify stores designed to improve user engagement and conversion rates. Its team of experienced Shopify developers and designers works closely with clients to deliver tailored e-commerce solutions aligned with business goals.

Crawlapps also offers Shopify Plus solutions for enterprise-level businesses, including automation, advanced customization, and enterprise-grade performance optimization. The agency is expanding into headless commerce, custom Shopify app development, and integrations with ERP, CRM, and marketing automation platforms to provide future-ready digital commerce solutions.

In addition, Crawlapps provides Shopify migration services for businesses moving from platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, and custom-built systems. The migration process ensures secure data transfer, minimal downtime, and improved store performance.

With a strong focus on innovation and client success, Crawlapps aims to help brands worldwide launch, scale, and optimize their online stores for long-term growth.