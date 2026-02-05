2025: CHETU DRIVES AI EXPERTISE WITH ANALYST RECOGNITION AND OPERATIONAL EXPANSION

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, ended 2025 with strong operational momentum, expanded market presence, and growing recognition from third-party analysts—positioning the company for continued growth in advanced technology systems in the years ahead.

“2025 showcased our leading AI software solutions, which were recognized by major analyst firms,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “It is this high-level of technological expertise and our professionalism that makes clients continue to trust us with their most critical initiatives.

“We expect 2026 to be even better as our teams continue to develop cutting-edge digital transformation solutions for our clients,” Bansal added.

Six prominent analyst firms—Omdia, IDC, ISG, Everest Group, AIM Research, and Verdantix— acknowledged Chetu’s expertise in AI, data analytics, and IT service management in12 separate reports. This level of third-party validation places Chetu among a select group of global providers known for both technical depth and execution excellence in Artificial Intelligence.

Not only did analyst companies recognize Chetu’s leadership, but major awards competitions also did in 2025, including:

Gold Globee for Business

Gold Globee for Achievement

Silver Stevie ® International Business Awards

International Business Awards Bronze Stevie ® American Business Awards

American Business Awards CRN Solution Provider 500

CRN Best of the Channel Finalist for Best AI Solution Provider

CRN Tech Elite 250

CRN MSP 500

“Our focus has been on strengthening delivery at scale while staying flexible as client needs evolve,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “By investing in experienced Technical Project Managers, standardized delivery frameworks, and real-time collaboration across client time zones, we’ve built an operational foundation that supports consistency today and scalability moving forward.”

Chetu’s business model continues to resonate with enterprise, midmarket, small businesses, and public-sector organizations, and the company provides industry-specific developers across more than 40 industries. This one-stop-shop approach reduces vendor complexity while allowing clients to scale projects dynamically, retain full ownership of intellectual property, and move seamlessly from development to deployment.

“Looking ahead, growth will be driven by how effectively technology aligns with business outcomes,” said Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President of Growth at Chetu. “As we move into 2026, clients are seeking partners who can modernize platforms, integrate AI responsibly, and deliver measurable results. Chetu is well positioned to support that next phase of digital transformation.”

Chetu is also more than about business. This past year Chetu didn’t stop focusing on corporate social responsibility. Through the Chetu Foundation, the company supported education initiatives, provided meals for schoolchildren in India, helped students with scholarships, and organized its annual holiday food and toy drives.

For the future, Chetu is still devoted to delivering scalable, client, owned AI and digital transformation solutions to clients that are grounded in deep industry knowledge as well as operational excellence to fuel innovation and thereby continue delivering client success.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.