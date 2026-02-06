Advanced CMMS Customization through Cryotos Enhanced Dashboard

Chennai, India, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cryotos, a leading provider of AI-powered CMMS and EAM software, announced a major upgrade to its dashboard functionality with the new Deep Link Page featuring customizable field selection. As maintenance teams grapple with overwhelming data and inflexible reporting views, Cryotos delivers intuitive tools that transform dashboards into personalized command centers for faster decision-making.

Standard dashboards often force users into rigid layouts that hide critical insights amid irrelevant metrics. Cryotos addresses this gap by enabling drag-and-drop customization of columns and fields, ensuring tailored visibility at both individual user and organization-wide levels—empowering teams to focus on what drives their operations.

Customized Reporting Control

Maintenance managers in manufacturing, facilities, and healthcare can’t afford generic views when every asset and workflow demands precision. The new Dashboard Deep Link Page lets users reorder columns, select specific fields, and create deep-linked views that drill down to actionable details, boosting productivity without complex configurations.

Maintenance teams lose hours sifting through cluttered dashboards, missing critical asset insights that delay decisions and increase downtime, but Cryotos’s enhanced Dashboard Deep Link Page eliminates this challenge by delivering drag-and-drop customization for instant, tailored visibility that drives 30-50% faster reporting and proactive maintenance. Ganesh Veerappan, Digital Transformation Leader at Cryotos, said, “Maintenance excellence starts with visibility that fits your reality. Our enhanced dashboard goes beyond standard views—we empower users to drag, drop, and personalize reporting so critical data surfaces instantly. Teams now operate with tailored insights that cut through noise and drive proactive decisions.

Key Capabilities Include:

Drag-and-Drop Field Selection: Rearrange columns and choose exact fields for personalized reporting layouts that highlight priority metrics.

Dual-Level Customization: Apply changes at the individual user level for personal workflows or organization-wide for standardized team views.

Deep Link Integration: Click through to detailed asset, work order, or performance data directly from customized dashboards, accelerating analysis.

Real-Time Visibility: Instant updates ensure tailored views reflect live maintenance status, overdue tasks, and performance trends.

About Cryotos

Cryotos is the AI-powered CMMS/EAM Software, transforming reactive maintenance into proactive excellence. We tackle enterprise challenges by streamlining asset management, automating workflows, and delivering intelligent dashboards that optimize efficiency, reduce downtime, and maximize ROI in dynamic operations.

