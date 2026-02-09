World Summit and Expo on Robotics, AI, and Machine Learning 2026 Announced in Rome

Rome, Italy, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — The World Summit and Expo on Robotics, AI, and Machine Learning 2026 (ROBOTICS-2026) will be held from 26–28 March 2026 at the H10 Roma Città Hotel, Rome, Italy. The three-day international event will bring together global researchers, industry leaders, innovators, and technology professionals to discuss the latest advances in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation.

Participants will benefit from expert keynotes, technical sessions, networking opportunities, and an innovation expo, offering insights into emerging technologies and real-world applications while enabling collaborations between academia and industry.

Day 2 Special Highlight – Industrial Visit:

As part of the program, attendees will enjoy an exclusive guided tour of Kinegge S.r.l., Tuscany, a global leader in high-performance actuators and advanced electromechanical solutions. The visit will showcase their innovative inverted roller screw drive technology, hyperautomation systems, cyber-physical smart factory integration, and advanced manufacturing processes that ensure superior quality and efficiency.

With only a few participation slots remaining, interested professionals and researchers are encouraged to register at the earliest using the link below.

Registration Link: https://roboticsworldsummit.com/register