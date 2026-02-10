Cyber Strategy: Combining TCO, SRA, and Analytics for Maximum IT Value

London, UK, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — CA Cybersecurity Analytics, a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management, is highlighting a growing shift in how organisations approach IT investment in 2026. By combining Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Scalability, Reliability and Availability (SRA), and advanced Analytics into a single, data-driven strategy, organisations can improve IT performance while significantly reducing long-term costs. This integrated approach moves procurement away from lowest-price decisions and toward measurable value, ensuring performance targets are met without overspending.

Together, TCO, SRA, and Analytics create a comprehensive price-performance model. Analytics serves as the engine, offering up-to-date information on system performance and usage. SRA establishes the operational objectives, such as necessary uptime, dependability, and scalability, whereas TCO accounts for the entire cost of accomplishing those objectives, including people, maintenance, hardware, software, and the financial effect of downtime.

By monitoring resource usage, availability, error rates, and load capacity to produce useful insights, analytics plays a crucial role. SRA sets precise performance standards, like 99.99% or more availability, that are in line with business requirements. TCO thus serves both as a metric and a constraint, measuring the direct and indirect expenses necessary to satisfy those performance requirements and directing more intelligent investment choices.

This combined strategy enables key operational processes, including rightsizing infrastructure to eliminate unused capacity, predictive maintenance to reduce outages and emergency repairs, and automated scaling that adds resources only when demand increases. Cloud-native adoption, particularly through Object Store Architecture (OSA), further supports scalability while lowering total ownership costs by separating compute from storage.

Organisations adopting this model benefit from optimised price performance, reduced capital and operational expenses, improved visibility into return on investment, and stronger business continuity. Common use cases include cloud migrations that rightsize infrastructure based on analytics and streaming platforms that maintain ultra-high availability while aligning costs with real-time user demand.

“When TCO, SRA, and Analytics work together, organisations stop buying capacity and start buying outcomes,” said a lead strategist. “That shift toward value-based decision-making is what defines resilient, efficient IT operations.”

