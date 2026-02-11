TradeTek 3.1 Industrial Strength Construction Estimating Solution

Henderson, NV, USA, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software is shipping TradeTek 3.1 with new AI automated panel layout features, conditional logic for number, text and color properties, assembly preset enhancements and cloud features. TradeTek is a highly scalable, desktop application that runs native on Mac or Window. It is tightly integrated with online Cloud services for sharing preferences, price lists, jobs and reports. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project capabilities, AI automation plus shared resources across the Internet.

Auto layout can be applied to acoustic ceiling panels, exterior siding panels or any construction estimating project that requires panels to be arranged and cut across an area. The estimator draws reference areas with cutouts across scaled plan pages, selects a panel assembly and then starts auto layout with the desired layout orientation. TradeTek applies panels, cuts edges, minimizes waste using the cut pile and generates a PDF guide with screen shots of number panels and installation notes.

New enhancements to leverage automated panel layout include displayed area section numbers and new standard properties that measure interior horizontal and vertical sides and exterior perimeter measurements around panels. The Interiors Bundles has been enhanced for Acoustic ceiling panels. The Cut Pile dialog allows an estimator to move cut pieces between pages when making manual adjustments to the panel takeoff. A panel can be located by piece number. An estimator can export a PDF or store it in the cloud for easy access by installers in the field from any computer or mobile device.

Numeric, text and color properties of an Assembly or Subitem can now use conditional logic to assign the property value. A conditional property value is based on a collection of rules, conditions and formulas. Conditional rules can reference assembly, subitem, folder, job and global properties using numeric or text formulas. A sequence of conditions based on those rules will determine how the resulting property value is derived.

Assembly Presets have new enhancements and can now be cloned. Jobs, Folders, Assemblies and SubItems now support 20 additional properties. TradeTek adds features to markup notes, recent job selection and batch screen shots.

TradeTek runs native on 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 or macOS 10.14 or later with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. TradeTek is $99/month or $149/month for TradeTek with Cloud plus $25 for each trade specific bundle (pre-configured assemblies, lists and reports). Discounts are available for annual subscriptions or when purchasing all bundles. TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, training video library, searchable help topics and AI assisted learning. Schedule a free demonstration to see how TradeTek will dramatically reduce estimating time, integrate with your business environment and provide customized reports.