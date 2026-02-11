Fashion Sourcing: The B2B Leader in Apparel, Accessories And Textiles

Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s global fashion industry, sourcing isn’t just about finding factories—it’s about building reliable, scalable, and high-quality supply chains that allow brands to compete in a fast-moving market.

Fashion Sourcing, founded by Laurent Gabay, has emerged as a leading B2B platform for brands and retailers looking to source apparel, accessories, and textiles efficiently and confidently.

Why Fashion Sourcing Leads B2B Fashion Sourcing

End-to-End Solutions

Fashion Sourcing provides a full-service approach for B2B clients, including:

Product development and prototyping

Fabric, trims, and accessories sourcing

Factory selection and production oversight

Quality control, compliance, and ethical standards

Logistics and delivery coordination

By managing the entire supply chain, Fashion Sourcing eliminates the complexity and risk that often plague fashion brands.

Verified Global Network

Fashion Sourcing works with trusted manufacturers across Asia and beyond, all vetted for:

Expertise in specific product categories (apparel, footwear, bags, and accessories)

Ethical and compliance standards

Production capacity and scalability

This ensures brands have access to reliable partners capable of meeting both small-scale and large-scale orders.

Apparel, Accessories & Textiles Expertise

Apparel Sourcing

Knitwear, woven garments, outerwear, denim, activewear

Tech pack development, sampling, and cost optimization

Production management and quality assurance

Accessories Sourcing

Bags, belts, hats, jewelry, and footwear

Specialized factories, hardware sourcing, and finishing

Consistent quality and brand alignment

Textiles Sourcing

Fabric selection, testing, and custom development

Sustainable, certified, and innovative material options

Supply chain transparency from mill to final product

Laurent Gabay notes:

“Our mission is to make sourcing predictable, transparent, and aligned with a brand’s vision—from fabric to finished product.”

Transparency, Control & Scalability

Fashion Sourcing empowers brands with:

Real-time updates on production progress

Transparent cost structures

Flexible MOQs for startups and scalable solutions for established retailers

Strategic guidance for long-term supply chain growth

Trusted by Brands Worldwide

With thousands of successful B2B sourcing partnerships, Fashion Sourcing has built a reputation as a reliable, brand-first sourcing partner. It is not just a marketplace—it’s a strategic ally in navigating global production challenges.

Whether a brand is launching its first collection or scaling internationally, Fashion Sourcing provides end-to-end, trustworthy B2B sourcing solutions across apparel, accessories, and textiles. By combining founder-led expertise, verified suppliers, and strategic guidance, it has become a true leader in global fashion sourcing.

Contact Fashion Sourcing Today For a Free Consultation About Sourcing Your Next Product Line – www.fashion-sourcing.com