Stay Connected with Fashion Sourcing — The Leader in Apparel, Accessories And Textiles Sourcing

In today's fast-paced fashion industry, having the right sourcing partner can make or break a brand. Fashion Sourcing, founded by Laurent Gabay, is a trusted global leader in sourcing apparel, accessories, and textiles, helping brands turn their creative vision into high-quality, market-ready products.

Whether you are a startup launching your first collection or an established retailer scaling globally, staying connected with Fashion Sourcing gives you access to expert insights, verified partners, and end-to-end solutions that streamline production, reduce risk, and accelerate growth.

Why Stay Connected with Fashion Sourcing

Expert Industry Guidance

Receive insights from seasoned sourcing professionals who understand the intricacies of global apparel, accessories, and textile production. Learn about:

Factory selection and risk management

Material and trim sourcing best practices

Quality control strategies and sampling tips

Cost optimization and lead-time management

Verified Global Manufacturing Network

Fashion Sourcing connects brands with trusted factories, mills, and suppliers worldwide. Every partner is vetted for:

Product category expertise (garments, accessories, textiles)

Ethical labor and environmental compliance

Production capacity, scalability, and quality consistency

This ensures your products are manufactured efficiently, ethically, and at the highest standard.

End-to-End Sourcing Solutions

From concept to delivery, Fashion Sourcing supports every stage of the supply chain:

Fabric and textile sourcing

Trims and accessory procurement

Tech pack review and sample approvals

Production oversight and quality control

Shipping, logistics, and customs coordination

This comprehensive approach helps brands avoid costly errors, delays, and inconsistencies.

Stay Ahead of Trends and Opportunities

Connect with Fashion Sourcing to receive:

Market insights and emerging trends in apparel, accessories, and textiles

Updates on new verified suppliers, materials, and technologies

Guidance on sustainable sourcing and compliance best practices

Invitations to industry events, workshops, and networking opportunities

Laurent Gabay emphasizes:

“Staying connected with your sourcing partner is not just about production—it’s about building a foundation for growth, quality, and brand credibility in a rapidly evolving market.”

How to Stay Connected

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

