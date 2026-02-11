Stay Connected with Fashion Sourcing — The Leader in Apparel, Accessories And Textiles Sourcing

Posted on 2026-02-11 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Boca Raton, Florida, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-paced fashion industry, having the right  sourcing partner can make or break a brand. Fashion Sourcing, founded by Laurent Gabay, is a trusted global leader in sourcing apparel, accessories, and textiles, helping brands turn their creative vision into high-quality, market-ready products.

Whether you are a startup launching your first collection or an established retailer scaling globally, staying connected with Fashion Sourcing gives you access to expert insights, verified partners, and end-to-end solutions that streamline production, reduce risk, and accelerate growth.

Why Stay Connected with Fashion Sourcing

  1. Expert Industry Guidance

Receive insights from seasoned sourcing professionals who understand the intricacies of global apparel, accessories, and textile production. Learn about:

  • Factory selection and risk management
  • Material and trim sourcing best practices
  • Quality control strategies and sampling tips
  • Cost optimization and lead-time management
  1. Verified Global Manufacturing Network

Fashion Sourcing connects brands with trusted factories, mills, and suppliers worldwide. Every partner is vetted for:

  • Product category expertise (garments, accessories, textiles)
  • Ethical labor and environmental compliance
  • Production capacity, scalability, and quality consistency

This ensures your products are manufactured efficiently, ethically, and at the highest standard.

  1. End-to-End Sourcing Solutions

From concept to delivery, Fashion Sourcing supports every stage of the supply chain:

  • Fabric and textile sourcing
  • Trims and accessory procurement
  • Tech pack review and sample approvals
  • Production oversight and quality control
  • Shipping, logistics, and customs coordination

This comprehensive approach helps brands avoid costly errors, delays, and inconsistencies.

  1. Stay Ahead of Trends and Opportunities

Connect with Fashion Sourcing to receive:

  • Market insights and emerging trends in apparel, accessories, and textiles
  • Updates on new verified suppliers, materials, and technologies
  • Guidance on sustainable sourcing and compliance best practices
  • Invitations to industry events, workshops, and networking opportunities

Laurent Gabay emphasizes:
“Staying connected with your sourcing partner is not just about production—it’s about building a foundation for growth, quality, and brand credibility in a rapidly evolving market.”

How to Stay Connected

  • Subscribe to our newsletter for expert sourcing insights and updates.
  • Follow us on social media for industry news, supplier highlights, and thought leadership content.
  • Reach out directly for personalized guidance on apparel, accessories, and textiles sourcing.

 

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

Follow us at:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealfashionsourcing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587042182638

Twitter: https://x.com/therealfas19949

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fashion-sourcing/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealfashionsourcing/

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution