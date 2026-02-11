SGV SoftTech Broadens Global Reach with Expansion of Custom Web Development Services

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — SGV SoftTech has announced the international expansion of its custom web development services across major global markets, including the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, France, and Canada. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to supporting organizations seeking reliable, scalable, and future-ready digital platforms.

The expanded services are designed to help businesses create tailored web ecosystems that match their operational requirements and customer expectations. SGV SoftTech offers complete solutions, from discovery and planning to UI/UX design, development, testing, deployment, and long-term optimization.

According to Ishan Ojha, CEO of SGV SoftTech,

“Companies worldwide are prioritizing digital experiences that are fast, secure, and adaptable. Our entry into these global markets enables us to work closely with international clients and deliver customized web solutions that power innovation and sustainable growth.”

SGV SoftTech serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, logistics, retail, gaming, and on-demand services. By leveraging modern frameworks and agile development processes, the company ensures transparency, speed, and consistent quality throughout project execution.

Beyond building new platforms, SGV SoftTech partners with clients to upgrade legacy systems, enhance performance, and integrate advanced capabilities that improve efficiency and user engagement.

This global expansion further establishes SGV SoftTech as a dependable technology partner for organizations aiming to strengthen their digital presence and compete effectively in international markets.

About SGV SoftTech

SGV SoftTech is an international digital development company offering services in web development, mobile app development, AI solutions, eCommerce systems, and digital marketing. The company emphasizes innovation, user-focused design, and enterprise-grade security to deliver measurable business value worldwide.

For More info – https://sgvsofttech.com/web-development-company

Media Contact:

SGV SoftTech

Second Floor, Golyawas, 10, near Mahaveer Medical,

Mahaveer Nagar, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020

Contact Person: Dinesh Kumar

Email: dinesh.k@sgvsofttech.com

Phone: +91 7014764645