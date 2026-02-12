OSAKA, Japan, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA, held annually at INTEX Osaka since 2015 at the request of the Union of Kansai Governments, will return on March 10–12, 2026, reinforcing Kansai’s role as a healthcare innovation hub for Japan and the broader Asian market.

Building on long-standing support from the Union of Kansai Governments, the event remains one of Asia’s leading comprehensive trade shows for medical, elderly care and healthcare technologies. It will bring together healthcare professionals, innovators and industry leaders to explore advancements in medical technology, healthcare IT, hospital equipment and patient‑care solutions that reflect rapid developments across the healthcare sector.

Driving innovation across Japan and Asia, the show will feature advanced imaging systems, AI-powered health solutions, telemedicine platforms, infection-prevention technologies, pharmacy systems and next-generation healthcare practices. Organizers note that MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA serves as a gateway for companies aiming to expand in Asia’s high-growth medical markets through its combination of technology exhibitions, knowledge exchange and essential networking opportunities.

Looking ahead to 2026, visitors can expect a more immersive experience featuring expanded exhibitions, special zones, live demonstrations and opportunities to engage with emerging technologies across the healthcare ecosystem. The show will present seven specialized exhibitions, beginning with the Hospital Expo, which will showcase medical devices, imaging systems, surgical instruments, hospital IT and facility equipment for hospital‑wide operations. Meanwhile, the Healthcare Digital Transformation Expo will highlight telemedicine tools, wearable devices, AI health solutions, remote monitoring systems and next‑generation medical IT.

In addition, the Clinics Expo will focus on clinic-ready equipment, diagnostic tools, IT platforms and services designed to support daily clinical operations. The Elderly Care & Welfare Expo will spotlight mobility aids, nursing‑care equipment, welfare devices and rehabilitation tools for aging‑care environments, while the Infection Prevention Expo will present sterilization and disinfection products, PPE and air‑cleaning technologies. Completing the lineup, the Wellness & Preventive Healthcare Expo will feature preventive healthcare products, supplements, wellness technologies, rehabilitation services and health‑promotion solutions.

Hands-on special event features will deepen visitor engagement with interactive demonstrations and research showcases. A Next-Generation Pharmacy Experience Zone, developed in collaboration with the Pharmacy Digital Transformation Promotion Consortium, will offer visitors a look into the future of pharmacy operations through advanced dispensing systems and digital workflow innovations. Additionally, a Care Tech Research Presentation Area with participation from Kobe City College of Technology will provide live demonstrations of nursing-care technologies, including assistive robotics and care-support devices aimed at improving efficiency and safety.

Moreover, a Special Overseas PPE Showcase will allow visitors to examine, compare and test selected PPE products from various countries, with limited samples available on a first-come, first-served basis. Alongside these features, the event will offer live product demonstrations, technical presentations and expert-led sessions covering emerging challenges and solutions across medical, pharmaceutical and care-tech fields.

MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA is also known for its extensive networking opportunities, attracting a diverse audience including distributors, hospital administrators, clinical engineers, nursing-care operators, pharmacists and healthcare technology innovators. These interactions offer valuable opportunities for sourcing, partnership-building and cross-border collaboration across global healthcare markets.

To help attendees prepare, the Exhibitor Directory will be available in advance, allowing visitors to plan meetings, explore product categories and optimize their time at the venue. With exhibits covering medical care, elderly care, pharmacy, wellness and healthcare IT, MEDICAL JAPAN 2026 OSAKA promises a comprehensive overview of the sector’s latest innovations.

Registration is now open and free of charge for professionals from hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, nursing care facilities and healthcare technology sectors. Visitors are encouraged to secure their free badge through the online registration form on the official website to maximize preparation, review exhibitor listings and plan their visit efficiently.