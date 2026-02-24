Virtual CFO Services by Chhota CFO: Strategic Financial Support for Indian SMEs

The launch of Virtual CFO services reinforces Chhota CFO’s mission to make high-quality financial expertise accessible, transparent, and scalable for Indian entrepreneurs.

Chhota CFO

Bangalore, India, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — Chhota CFO, a trusted provider of accounting, taxation, and compliance services for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has launched its Virtual CFO services, designed to provide strategic financial guidance to growing businesses across India.

The new Virtual CFO service enables SMEs to access professional financial expertise without hiring a full-time CFO, helping businesses make data-driven decisions, manage cash flow, and stay compliant with regulatory requirements. By leveraging a combination of experienced finance professionals and technology-driven solutions, Chhota CFO ensures businesses gain enterprise-level financial oversight at an affordable cost.

“With the increasing complexity of business operations, SMEs need strategic financial guidance to scale sustainably,” said a spokesperson at Chhota CFO.
“Our Virtual CFO services bridge the gap between basic bookkeeping and high-level financial strategy, empowering entrepreneurs to focus on growth while we manage their financial health.”

 

Key Features of Chhota CFO’s Virtual CFO Services Include:

  • Strategic financial planning and forecasting
  • Cash flow and working capital management
  • MIS reporting and performance analysis
  • Compliance oversight and risk management
  • Investor-ready financial reporting and support

Chhota CFO currently works with startups and SMEs across various sectors, including services, e-commerce, manufacturing, and professional firms, helping them stay compliant while building financially sustainable businesses.

 

About Chhota CFO

Chhota CFO is an India-based financial services firm offering Virtual CFO services, accounting, bookkeeping, GST compliance, taxation, Private company registration, LLP registration and regulatory support to startups and SMEs. With a focus on affordability and expertise, Chhota CFO acts as a long-term financial partner for growing businesses across India.

 

Media Contact

Chhota CFO – Incorporation to IPO & Beyond…

Email: mgmt@chhotacfo.com
Website: https://www.chhotacfo.com/
Contact: +91 9739736999
Address: 50, Bright Arcade, 12th Main Rd, 4th T Block East, Jayanagar, Bengaluru – 560011, Karnataka

