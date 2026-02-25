Automotive Software Market Sees Rise in Autonomous Vehicle Adoption

The global automotive software market was valued at USD 29.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 66.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15% between 2025 and 2030. Automotive software comprises programmable instructions developed for computer-based in-vehicle applications, supporting a wide range of functions in modern vehicles.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America automotive software market dominated the global industry in 2024 with a revenue share exceeding 35.0%. This reflects strong demand for connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, driven by advanced infrastructure and high consumer adoption of new automotive solutions.

The Asia Pacific automotive software market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, increased vehicle production, and growing adoption of connected car technologies are fueling regional growth.

In terms of application, the ADAS & safety segment led the global market in 2024, accounting for over 20.0% of revenue. This indicates increasing investment in vehicle safety, driver assistance systems, and regulatory compliance requirements in multiple regions.

Passenger cars represented the largest vehicle type segment in 2024. This dominance is driven by rising consumer demand for technologically advanced vehicles, integration of infotainment systems, and enhanced safety features.

Among products, the software application segment held the leading position in 2024, highlighting the critical role of in-vehicle software in enabling vehicle connectivity, automation, and integrated system management.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 29.32 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 66.18 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 15%

North America: Largest market in 2024

These applications are crucial to vehicle embedded systems and include functions such as body control, infotainment, telematics, comfort, safety features, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and vehicle communication applications. The rising adoption of car-to-car communication technologies is projected to significantly drive growth in the automotive software market over the forecast period.

Automakers are increasingly integrating software solutions into vehicles to enhance user convenience and overall functionality. The growing adoption of autonomous vehicles is a major market driver, as these vehicles require comprehensive software systems to manage vehicle operations efficiently. In addition, the use of ADAS technologies is contributing to market expansion. The deployment of 5G networks is also expected to provide new opportunities, as high-speed connectivity is critical for delivering advanced features and ensuring seamless vehicle communication.

Modern vehicles are equipped with connectivity features, including 4G/5G and Wi-Fi, enabling real-time data exchange, infotainment, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Connected vehicle technologies support vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, improving traffic safety, navigation, and autonomous driving capabilities, which further drives demand for sophisticated automotive software. The growth of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles depends on complex software for tasks such as sensor fusion, path planning, and object detection. This trend is accelerating innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision technologies within automotive software.

Key Automotive Software Company Insights:

Leading companies shaping the automotive software market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aptiv, BlackBerry Limited, Cox Automotive, Dassault Systemes, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens, and Sonatus, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH offers a broad portfolio covering powertrain solutions, telematics, safety, and cybersecurity, positioning it as a key partner for OEMs worldwide. Continental AG focuses on embedded and connected software for infotainment, OTA updates, and cybersecurity, contributing to the development of software-defined vehicles. Both companies, among others, drive innovation in ADAS, autonomous driving solutions, and connected vehicle technologies.

Conclusion:

The automotive software market is undergoing rapid expansion due to growing demand for connected, autonomous, and technologically advanced vehicles. Integration of ADAS, infotainment, and telematics systems, combined with advancements in AI, machine learning, and 5G connectivity, is expected to fuel growth across all regions. North America remains the largest market, while Asia Pacific offers the fastest growth potential. Continuous innovation by key players ensures the market evolves with emerging vehicle technologies and regulatory standards, providing substantial opportunities for stakeholders across the automotive value chain.