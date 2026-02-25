Chillers Market Strengthens with Advanced Cooling Technologies

Chillers Market Summary

The global chillers market was valued at USD 10,758.6 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 15,643.1 million by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is primarily supported by the increasing demand for cost-effective, high-performance, and energy-efficient cooling systems across commercial complexes and industrial facilities.

Rising investments in non-residential infrastructure are significantly reinforcing demand for advanced chiller systems. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, non-residential commercial construction spending increased by nearly 7% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with manufacturing construction witnessing an impressive 23% surge. This rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities and industrial plants requires robust temperature control systems to maintain optimal production environments.

Data centers represent another powerful catalyst for chiller adoption. As digitalization accelerates globally, large-scale data facilities require high-capacity, reliable cooling systems to ensure operational stability and equipment longevity. For instance, Meta recently announced a USD 5 billion investment in a data center project in rural Louisiana. Such investments underscore the escalating need for precision cooling infrastructure capable of handling temperature-sensitive IT environments.

Collectively, expanding commercial construction, rapid manufacturing growth, and surging data center investments are intensifying the deployment of advanced chiller technologies worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the chillers market with the largest revenue share of 45.3% in 2025.

By product type, water-cooled chillers accounted for a dominant 59.4% share in 2025.

By application, the commercial segment captured around 48.9% share in 2025.

By compressor type, screw chillers dominated with a 50.0% share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 10,758.6 Million

USD 10,758.6 Million 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 15,643.1 Million

USD 15,643.1 Million CAGR (2026–2033): 4.9%

4.9% Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific

Key Chillers Manufacturers Insights

Leading manufacturers continue to innovate across HVAC technologies, focusing on performance optimization, energy savings, and sustainability compliance. Prominent players include Trane, Carrier, and Daikin Industries, Ltd..

Carrier delivers an extensive portfolio of HVAC and climate solutions, including air conditioners, boilers, heat pumps, furnaces, and building control systems. Originally acquired by United Technologies Corporation in 1979, Carrier became an independent entity in April 2020. The company serves retail, commercial, transport, and foodservice industries with integrated energy-efficient systems.

delivers an extensive portfolio of HVAC and climate solutions, including air conditioners, boilers, heat pumps, furnaces, and building control systems. Originally acquired by in 1979, Carrier became an independent entity in April 2020. The company serves retail, commercial, transport, and foodservice industries with integrated energy-efficient systems. Trane, part of the Ingersoll Rand family of brands, operates across climate and industrial segments. The climate division focuses on energy-efficient HVAC systems for residential, industrial, and commercial use, offering ductless systems, geothermal solutions, packaged systems, heat pumps, and air handling units. Its industrial segment supports productivity enhancement through advanced fluid management and compressed air systems.

Key Chillers Companies

The following companies represent major participants shaping innovation and competition within the chillers market:

Trane

Cold Shot Chillers

Tandem Chillers

Drake Refrigeration, Inc

Refra

Carrier

FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A.

Midea

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Rite-Temp

General Air Products

ClimaCool Corp.

Fluid Chillers, Inc.

Multistack International Limited

Conclusion

The chillers market is steadily progressing, supported by expanding commercial infrastructure, rapid industrialization, and rising investments in large-scale data centers. With Asia Pacific leading global demand and water-cooled systems maintaining dominance, the sector is poised for consistent growth through 2033. As industries prioritize energy efficiency, operational reliability, and sustainable cooling technologies, manufacturers that integrate innovation with performance optimization will be best positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.