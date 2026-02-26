GoTo Telemed Launches Remote Medical Imaging Services, Bringing Expert Radiological Interpretation and Diagnostic Support to Patients and Providers Nationwide

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide , today announced the launch of its comprehensive Remote Medical Imaging Services, a transformative program providing patients, primary care providers, and specialty clinicians with rapid access to board-certified radiologists for expert interpretation of X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, and other diagnostic images. This new service eliminates geographic barriers to radiological expertise while accelerating diagnosis and treatment planning for patients across all 50 states .

The Remote Medical Imaging Services program addresses a critical gap in healthcare delivery: the shortage of radiologists in rural and underserved communities, where patients often wait days or travel hours for image interpretation. By connecting any healthcare setting—from rural clinics to urgent care centers to nursing homes—with GoTo Telemed’s nationwide network of subspecialty-trained radiologists, the platform ensures that every patient receives timely, accurate diagnostic interpretation regardless of location .

“Medical imaging is the foundation of countless diagnostic decisions, yet access to expert radiological interpretation remains profoundly unequal across America,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “A patient in rural Montana should not wait three days for a radiologist to read their CT scan while a patient in a metropolitan area receives results within hours. Our Remote Medical Imaging Services eliminate this disparity. We are bringing subspecialty radiology expertise to every community, at every hour, through a single integrated platform—ensuring that diagnostic delays never compromise patient outcomes.”

Comprehensive Imaging Services Across All Modalities

GoTo Telemed’s Remote Medical Imaging Services encompass the full spectrum of diagnostic and interventional radiology support:

Imaging Modality Clinical Applications

X-Ray (Radiography) Chest X-rays for pneumonia, heart failure, and thoracic pathology; skeletal X-rays for fractures, dislocations, and degenerative joint disease; abdominal X-rays for bowel obstruction and foreign body evaluation

Computed Tomography (CT) Head CT for intracranial hemorrhage, stroke evaluation, and trauma; chest CT for pulmonary embolism, lung nodules, and interstitial lung disease; abdominal CT for appendicitis, diverticulitis, and oncologic staging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Brain MRI for multiple sclerosis, tumors, and neurodegenerative conditions; spine MRI for disc disease and cord compression; musculoskeletal MRI for ligament tears and soft tissue pathology

Ultrasound Obstetric ultrasound for fetal assessment; abdominal ultrasound for gallbladder, liver, and renal pathology; vascular ultrasound for DVT and carotid stenosis; musculoskeletal ultrasound for tendon and joint evaluation

Mammography Screening and diagnostic mammogram interpretation, including tomosynthesis (3D mammography) and breast density assessment

Fluoroscopy Barium studies, swallowing evaluations, and arthrography interpretation

Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Oncologic imaging for cancer staging and treatment response assessment; cardiac nuclear studies for myocardial perfusion

Subspecialty Radiology Expertise On Demand

The service provides access to a national network of board-certified radiologists with fellowship training in all major subspecialties:

Subspecialty Clinical Focus

Neuroradiology Brain, spine, and head/neck imaging including stroke, trauma, tumor, and neurodegenerative conditions

Musculoskeletal Radiology Joint, bone, and soft tissue imaging including sports injuries, arthritis, and orthopedic oncology

Body Imaging Chest, abdominal, and pelvic imaging including oncologic staging and acute abdominal conditions

Breast Imaging Mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI with expertise in cancer detection and image-guided biopsy correlation

Cardiothoracic Imaging Cardiac CT/MRI, coronary CTA, and thoracic imaging including lung cancer screening and interstitial lung disease

Pediatric Radiology Imaging of infants, children, and adolescents with expertise in congenital conditions and pediatric-specific pathology

Interventional Radiology Pre-procedure planning and post-procedure follow-up for minimally invasive image-guided interventions

How Remote Medical Imaging Services Work

The service is designed for seamless integration into existing clinical workflows across multiple care settings:

For Hospitals and Health Systems: Rural and community hospitals lacking on-site radiologists or facing overnight coverage gaps can transmit images directly from their PACS to GoTo Telemed’s secure platform. Board-certified radiologists provide preliminary or final interpretations within minutes, with stat interpretations available 24/7 for emergency department and trauma cases. Final signed reports are returned electronically and integrated into the facility’s medical record system .

For Imaging Centers and Radiology Practices: Freestanding imaging centers seeking subspecialty overreads or second opinions can access GoTo Telemed’s network for complex case consultation. Radiology practices needing after-hours or vacation coverage can seamlessly route images to GoTo Telemed’s radiologists, ensuring continuous service without disrupting patient care .

For Primary Care and Urgent Care Clinics: Clinicians in outpatient settings can order imaging studies and receive expert interpretation without navigating complex referral networks or requiring patients to travel to distant facilities. The platform supports direct communication between ordering providers and interpreting radiologists for questions about findings or additional imaging recommendations .

For Telehealth Providers: GoTo Telemed’s existing network of primary care and specialty providers gain integrated access to imaging services, enabling comprehensive virtual care. A virtual primary care visit for chest pain can include ordering a chest X-ray at a local facility, with results interpreted and returned within hours—all coordinated through the GoTo Telemed platform .

For Patients: Individuals requiring imaging follow-up can access the service through their GoTo Telemed provider, who orders the appropriate study at a participating local facility. Images are transmitted to GoTo Telemed’s radiologists, and results are discussed with the patient during a scheduled follow-up virtual visit—eliminating the need for multiple appointments and reducing time-to-diagnosis .

Advanced Technology Platform

The Remote Medical Imaging Services are powered by GoTo Telemed’s enterprise-grade technology infrastructure:

Secure Image Transmission: DICOM-compliant image transfer with end-to-end encryption ensures complete protection of patient imaging data during transmission and storage. The platform supports all major imaging modalities and interfaces seamlessly with existing PACS and RIS systems .

Cloud-Based Image Viewing: Radiologists access images through a zero-download, browser-based viewer with advanced visualization tools including multiplanar reconstruction, maximum intensity projection, and 3D rendering—providing the same capabilities as on-premises workstations .

Structured Reporting Templates: Specialty-specific, ACR-compliant reporting templates ensure consistent, comprehensive interpretations that include all relevant findings, measurements, and comparison to prior studies. Reports are returned in both human-readable and structured data formats for integration with EHR systems .

Critical Results Alerting: For findings requiring urgent clinical attention—such as pulmonary embolism, intracranial hemorrhage, or newly diagnosed malignancy—the platform provides automated alerts to ordering providers with escalation protocols ensuring timely communication .

Peer Review and Quality Assurance: Built-in peer review functionality supports ongoing quality improvement, with random case reviews, discrepancy tracking, and feedback loops ensuring maintenance of highest diagnostic standards .

Clinical Integration and Workflow Benefits

GoTo Telemed’s Remote Medical Imaging Services deliver measurable improvements across the care continuum:

Benefit Impact

Reduced Time to Diagnosis Stat interpretations available within minutes for emergency cases; routine studies returned within hours rather than days

Eliminated Geographic Barriers Rural and underserved facilities access subspecialty expertise previously available only in major metropolitan centers

Improved Diagnostic Accuracy Subspecialty-trained radiologists provide expert interpretation for complex cases, reducing diagnostic errors

Enhanced Care Coordination Integrated platform ensures imaging results are immediately available to all treating providers within GoTo Telemed’s ecosystem

Reduced Patient Travel Burden Patients obtain imaging locally while receiving expert interpretation remotely, eliminating need to travel for second opinions

Continuity of Care Longitudinal imaging history maintained within patient’s unified health record, enabling comparison across studies over time

After-Hours Coverage 24/7/365 availability ensures emergency imaging is interpreted immediately, regardless of time or day

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Remote Medical Imaging Services are fully integrated within GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform, creating seamless continuity across all aspects of patient care:

Unified Health Record: All imaging reports are automatically incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, visible to all authorized providers across medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health specialties. A primary care physician managing a patient with chest pain can instantly review the radiology report alongside the patient’s cardiac history, medications, and previous imaging .

Ordering and Results Workflow: Providers can order appropriate imaging studies directly through the GoTo Telemed platform, with indications and clinical history transmitted automatically to the interpreting radiologist. Results are returned to the ordering provider’s dashboard with automated notifications, ensuring no result falls through cracks .

Specialist Consultation: For complex cases, referring providers can request direct consultation with the interpreting radiologist through GoTo Telemed’s secure messaging or scheduled video visits, enabling real-time discussion of findings and recommendations .

Care Coordination: When imaging reveals findings requiring urgent follow-up, the platform automatically triggers care coordination workflows—scheduling specialist appointments, notifying care managers, and ensuring appropriate next steps are initiated immediately .

Addressing the National Radiology Shortage

The launch of Remote Medical Imaging Services directly confronts the critical shortage of radiologists in the United States:

Workforce Demographics: The radiology workforce is aging, with a significant proportion of practicing radiologists approaching retirement age. Concurrently, demand for imaging services continues to grow due to aging population, expanded screening guidelines, and increasing use of imaging in medical decision-making .

Geographic Maldistribution: Over 80% of U.S. counties have no radiologist, with shortages most severe in rural areas and small communities. Patients in these regions face prolonged wait times for interpretation or must travel to distant facilities—delaying diagnosis and treatment for time-sensitive conditions .

Subspecialty Gaps: While general radiologists are available in some communities, access to subspecialty expertise—neuroradiology, musculoskeletal radiology, pediatric radiology—is extremely limited outside major academic centers. GoTo Telemed’s network provides on-demand access to fellowship-trained subspecialists for complex cases requiring specialized expertise .

After-Hours Coverage: Many hospitals and imaging centers lack overnight radiology coverage, relying on preliminary interpretations by non-radiologists or delayed reads the following day. GoTo Telemed’s 24/7 availability ensures that emergency imaging receives immediate expert interpretation, improving patient safety and reducing medico-legal risk .

Clinical Impact and Evidence Base

Remote teleradiology services have demonstrated significant clinical and operational benefits in peer-reviewed studies:

Reduced Emergency Department Length of Stay: Rapid teleradiology interpretation for ED imaging reduces patient wait times and accelerates disposition decisions

Improved Diagnostic Accuracy: Subspecialty overreads identify clinically significant discrepancies in 5-15% of general radiologist interpretations for complex studies

Decreased Transfer Rates: Access to expert interpretation enables rural emergency physicians to manage more patients locally rather than transferring to tertiary centers

Enhanced Patient Satisfaction: Faster result reporting and reduced need for repeat imaging improve patient experience and trust

Cost-Effective Care: Remote interpretation eliminates need for on-site radiologists in low-volume settings while ensuring appropriate reimbursement through accurate coding

A Transformative Opportunity for Radiologists

For board-certified radiologists, GoTo Telemed’s Remote Medical Imaging Services offer a flexible, impactful practice opportunity:

Practice Without Geographic Boundaries: Radiologists can provide interpretation services to facilities across multiple states, building a nationwide practice without relocating or maintaining physical presence in dozens of locations .

Flexible Scheduling: Providers maintain complete autonomy over their hours, reading as little or as much as desired—ideal for supplementing income, transitioning to semi-retirement, or balancing clinical work with research or teaching .

Subspecialty Focus: Fellowship-trained radiologists can focus on their area of expertise, reading complex cases that fully utilize their specialized training rather than mixing general and subspecialty work .

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for professional component claims, and immediate access to a growing volume of imaging studies from facilities nationwide .

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, and documentation, allowing radiologists to focus entirely on diagnostic interpretation .

Collaborative Environment: Radiologists work within an integrated ecosystem alongside referring providers, with opportunities for direct consultation and participation in multidisciplinary case conferences .

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Remote Medical Imaging Services operate within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework:

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where interpretations are provided, with support for Interstate Medical Licensure Compact participation

ACR Accreditation Standards: Adherence to American College of Radiology technical and professional standards for teleradiology practice

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, discrepancy tracking, and quality audits ensuring maintenance of highest diagnostic accuracy standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient imaging data and protected health information

Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Compliance: All compensation arrangements structured in full compliance with federal and state fraud and abuse laws

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Remote Medical Imaging Services are available immediately to hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare organizations nationwide. Facilities interested in contracting for radiology coverage, second opinions, or subspecialty overreads may contact GoTo Telemed’s partnership team.

Board-certified radiologists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s teleradiology network are invited to apply through the company’s provider credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Community hospitals and rural health systems seeking radiology coverage

Imaging centers and radiology practices seeking subspecialty overreads

Urgent care centers and retail clinics requiring imaging interpretation

Telehealth companies integrating diagnostic imaging into virtual care

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Accountable care organizations and population health management entities

