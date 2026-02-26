Bond Rees Expands into UK Mystery Shopper Investigations to Help Businesses Measure Service Quality

London, UK , 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, one of the UK’s most trusted private investigation agencies, has launched a dedicated UK Mystery Shopper Investigation Service designed to provide businesses of all sizes with impartial, evidence-based insights into customer experience, compliance, and service delivery.

The service utilises a team of highly trained investigators who pose as everyday customers to carry out detailed assessments of staff performance, customer service standards, and regulatory compliance across a range of industries. From retail and hospitality to financial services and healthcare, Bond Rees works with businesses nationwide to identify gaps in service delivery before they impact reputation or revenue.

Each mystery shopper assignment is tailored to the specific needs of the client, with investigators following bespoke evaluation criteria and producing detailed written reports upon completion. Findings are presented clearly and objectively, giving business owners and managers the information they need to take prompt, targeted action.

“Mystery shopping allows businesses to see themselves through the eyes of the customer,” said Aaron Bond, Director at Bond Rees. “Our service delivers actionable insights that help companies improve performance, safeguard their reputation, and increase customer satisfaction across every touchpoint.”

With businesses under increasing pressure to maintain high service standards and demonstrate compliance, Bond Rees says demand for mystery shopper investigations has grown significantly in recent months. The agency is now accepting enquiries from businesses across England and Wales.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

