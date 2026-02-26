Earn Up to $30,000 From a Single Introduction: Forcoda Opens B2B Referral Program for AI & Software Development

Miami, Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Miami-based AI and custom software development firm Forcoda today announced the launch of Referral+, a structured B2B referral program that enables professionals to earn recurring commissions – up to $10,000–$30,000+ per referral over 36 months – by introducing companies that need AI systems, SaaS MVP development, or custom software solutions. Partners receive 10% commission on every client payment for up to three years, with zero delivery, sales, or account management responsibilities.

The referral program addresses a persistent gap in professional services ecosystems: trusted advisors, consultants, and operators routinely encounter companies seeking AI or software development support – but historically had no structured, transparent way to monetize those relationships. Referral+ changes that with a customer referral program model built around long-term recurring commissions rather than one-time payouts.

Why Referral+ Stands Among the Best Referral Programs in Tech

“Most referral programs stop at the intro – and partners never see what happens next. Referral+ was built to be transparent and recurring. Our partners make a warm introduction, and we handle architecture, delivery, and client success while they earn ongoing commission.”

— Lena Levine, CEO & Founder, Forcoda

Unlike standard one-time bounty arrangements, Referral+ ties partner earnings directly to client retention—aligning Forcoda’s incentives with long-term delivery quality rather than just deal closure. While most referral programs in the software industry offer flat fees or single payouts, Forcoda’s recurring commission structure rewards partners for the full lifecycle of the client relationship.

How the Referral Program Works

The program follows a simple three-step model designed to remove all friction for partners:

Identify – Recognize a company in your network pursuing AI adoption, MVP development, or digital transformation

Introduce – Make a warm introduction to Forcoda via a dedicated partner portal with real-time deal visibility

Earn – Receive 10% of all project revenue for up to 36 months, with payouts issued within days of each client payment

The program operates under a non-binding agreement with no minimum referral requirements. Partners receive ready-to-use introduction materials, access to private partner briefings, and zero operational involvement after the introduction is made.

Who the Referral Program Is For

Referral+ is designed for professionals who operate close to companies undergoing digital transformation – including consultants, fractional executives, investors, community leaders, and agency owners. For agency referral program partners in particular – such as marketing firms, web design studios, and branding agencies – Referral+ offers a way to monetize client relationships when projects require software development or AI capabilities beyond in-house scope.

Partners are not required to have technical backgrounds; Forcoda’s team handles all scoping, architecture, delivery, and client success.

Built on 12 Years of Production-First Engineering

Founded in 2014, Forcoda has delivered AI systems, startup MVPs, and custom software for more than 200 organizations – including enterprises, funded startups, and high-growth companies.

The firm specializes in production-ready AI SaaS MVP development (typically 4–6 weeks to launch), agentic AI workflow automation, and custom enterprise software with UX/UI design. Its engineering-first methodology prioritizes scalable architecture, private deployment environments, and long-term operational sustainability.

Partner Feedback

Early partners are already generating commissions through Referral+ introductions:

“I made a couple of intros, and the process just worked. The team handled the leads with top professionalism.”

— Nikolay Advolodkin, Founder & Chief Engineer, UltimateQA – Miami, FL

“Simple and transparent – I made the right choice. Their referral program allowed me to broaden my service offering without losing focus on my main priorities.”

— Bill Boulden, VP Engineering – New York, NY

Availability

Referral+ is open globally to qualified partners working with companies pursuing AI adoption, MVP development, or digital product initiatives. As demand accelerates for AI integration, workflow automation, and scalable SaaS platforms, Forcoda designed this referral program to extend its partner ecosystem while maintaining delivery quality and architectural rigor.

Apply in 2 minutes: https://forcoda.com/referral-partners

About Forcoda

Forcoda is a Miami-based custom software development and AI consulting firm specializing in agentic AI systems, AI-powered SaaS MVP development, and intelligent workflow automation. Founded on the principle that speed and sustainability are not mutually exclusive, Forcoda’s engineering-first approach delivers AI solutions that work in production – not just in demos. The firm serves high-growth startups, enterprise teams, and established organizations seeking competitive advantage through AI and custom software without operational complexity.

Website: www.forcoda.com

Media Contact

Inna Dubrovina

Head of Communications, Forcoda

inna@forcoda.com