Savox Communications Unveiled the Next-Generation Noise-COM 200ˣ² Tactical Hearing Protection Headset at EnforceTac 2026

Espoo, Finland, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — Multirole versatility, ultra-low power consumption, enhanced audio clarity and improved comfort all empower frontline professionals to stay protected, connected, and mission-focused.

Savox Communications announce the launch of the Noise-COM 200x2 the company’s next-generation tactical hearing protection and communications headset. Built for dismounted, mounted, and training environments, it delivers nextlevel audio clarity, rugged reliability, and seamless integration across the Savox tactical ecosystem -shaped by real user feedback from the field.

The Noise-COM 200x2 delivers reliable performance in every mission environment with its refined modular cable architecture, harshenvironment durability, and advanced audio system that ensures superior speech intelligibility even in the toughest conditions.

Seamlessly integrated with the Savox dismounted soldier platform, it enables unified voice and data connectivity that boosts situational awareness and reduces cognitive load. The headset also interoperates effortlessly with Savox PackCOM wireless team communication systems — ensuring uninterrupted communications as operators move from onfoot to invehicle operations.

“Noise-COM 200x2 represents the next evolution of mission-critical hearing protection and communications headsets,” said Jerry Kettunen, CEO, Savox Communications. “Shaped by real field use and direct operator feedback, the improved NoiseCOM 200x2 keeps professionals increasingly protected, aware, and confidently connected, whether on foot, in vehicles, or across multiplatform missions.”

Superb audio and comfort in extreme environments

Savox audio delivers clearer speech and superior intelligibility in mission-critical environments.

Enhanced user interface with improved controls for reliable gloved operation in harsh conditions.

Comfort-optimized design with upgraded headband, backplates, and ear seals to reduce fatigue during extended missions.

Improved environmental protection with an upgraded microphone connector and protective cap for increased resistance to water ingress and humidity.



Power that lasts, wherever the mission leads

Ultra-low power architecture enables up to 500 hours of operation in hear-through mode.

Standardized, off-the-shelf AA battery compatibility simplifies logistics and avoids proprietary power dependencies.

MIL-STD-810H verified performance across extreme temperatures from –40°C to +60°C.

Versatile, multi-role capabilit

Quick-change communication cable enables rapid switching between hearing protection and full communications configurations.

Dual-side microphone slot supports left or right placement for shooter preference and compatibility with integrated head protection systems.

Extended interconnection cable supports flexible helmet-mounted and headband use.

Full ecosystem interoperability with the Savox dismounted soldier suite and seamless integration with Savox Pack-COM wireless systems—supporting consistent performance across dismounted and mounted operations.



Availability

Noise-COM 200x2 was showcased at EnforceTac 2026 and will be available through Savox Communications and authorized partners beginning Q1 2026. For more information, visit savox.com.



View the product video here: Savox Noise-COM 200ˣ²

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.