LED Explosion-Proof Lighting System Installed at Oil Terminal in Singapore

Singapore, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — Singapore’s largest oil terminal has completed the installation of a new LED explosion-proof lighting system designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency in its high-risk storage and processing areas. The installation supports the terminal’s efforts to meet international safety standards and improve environmental sustainability.

The new LED lights are engineered to perform reliably in explosive atmospheres and provide brighter, more uniform illumination. These benefits are critical for ensuring the safety of workers and minimizing the risks associated with traditional lighting solutions.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the new LED explosion-proof lighting,” said Wei Tan, head of operations at the oil terminal. “The lights offer clear visibility, improve safety, and have contributed to a significant reduction in our energy consumption.”

With Singapore's growing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, the oil and gas sector is expected to continue adopting LED lighting solutions in the coming years.