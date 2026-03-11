Novus Taxes Launches Enhanced Tax Preparation and Review Services to Support U.S. CPA Firms and Businesses

USA, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — Novus Taxes, a provider of offshore tax support solutions, today announced the launch of its expanded Tax Preparation and Review Services aimed at helping U.S. CPA firms and businesses improve tax accuracy, streamline compliance, and better manage workload fluctuations through professional tax preparation outsourcing.

U.S. tax professionals are navigating increasingly complex federal and state tax regulations, heightened compliance expectations, and tighter filing deadlines. Novus Taxes’ new service enhancements are designed to deliver structured tax return preparation and meticulous review processes that help firms ensure accuracy while improving turnaround times.

Novus Taxes’ expanded services include:

According to industry trends, outsourcing tax preparation work allows CPA firms to scale effectively during peak season and access specialized expertise without adding full‑time internal staff. This can improve overall productivity while maintaining regulatory compliance.

For more information about Novus Taxes’ Tax Preparation and Review Services and outsourcing solutions, visit: https://www.novustaxes.com/tax-preperation-review/