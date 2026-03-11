Spring Cleaning for the Soul: Dr. Pieter Noomen Says It’s Time to Clear Fear, Prejudice and Spiritual Clutter

LOS ANGELES, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — As homes are dusted and decluttered this spring, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen’s spiritual teachings encourage a different kind of cleansing: clearing away fear, prejudice and spiritual stagnation to make room for what he called “love power.”

On www.wordsforall.org, Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week” and collected reflections frame life as a series of seasons, both external and internal. Just as winter yields to spring, he suggested that human beings can move from inner darkness to renewed clarity.

“The Southern Hemisphere starts the winter while the Northern part of our globe welcomes the spring,” he wrote. “Going through cycles is part of earth’s nature. It partly is our human nature too… We can do the same with adjusting to and being prepared for our mental and spiritual seasons.”

Rather than focusing on outward self-improvement, Dr. Noomen emphasized exposure to what he described as a cleansing spiritual presence:

“Above all, you all can expose yourself daily to My clean and cleansing radiance.”

He frequently described personal growth as an active responsibility, urging readers to tend to their inner landscape as deliberately as they might tend a garden:

“You have responsibility for your personal appearance on the stage of life… working on yourself on the spiritual plane within you stirs up a cleansing wind that chases away clouds of prejudices, fears and conditioning.”

In a culture saturated with quick fixes and surface-level reinvention, Dr. Noomen’s message points inward. He acknowledged that wholeness can feel intimidating, even overwhelming, yet insisted that renewal is accessible:

“You have a choice to ‘get wet’ with the sprinkles of universal wholesomeness… Many troubles lose steam when My closeness cleanses or ‘lubricates’ your spirit.”

Even the world’s turbulence, he suggested, should not eclipse hope:

“My energy is exclusively love power. The evil you still see happening, consider it the part of an iceberg that is melting… see that the spring of life’s living water is in all and everywhere. It is free for the drinking!”

Although Dr. Noomen passed away in 2019, his writings remain freely available to readers seeking reflection, recalibration and a fresh start this season. Instead of simply tidying their surroundings, visitors to www.wordsforall.org are invited to sweep through their assumptions, air out old fears and step into what he described as the “Real Reality” of love and renewal.

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

