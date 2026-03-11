Tisha Heckel Joins West USA Realty of Prescott

Posted on 2026-03-11 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Prescott, AZ, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott proudly welcomes Tisha Heckel to its growing family of real estate professionals. Her arrival strengthens a brokerage known across Prescott for trusted guidance, strong community roots, and a commitment to personal service.

Tisha brings years of hands-on experience in property management and a solid understanding of home construction. She understands how homes function behind the walls, how systems work together, and what buyers and sellers should look for before making a move. This practical knowledge gives her clients clear answers and steady direction throughout every step of the real estate process.

Whether helping a first-time buyer review inspection details, guiding a seller through preparing a property for market, or advising an investor on long-term value, Tisha leads with clarity and care. Her background allows her to spot details others miss and explain complex issues in simple terms.

“I love working with people and helping clients feel comfortable and confident as they make important housing decisions,” said Tisha. “Buying or selling a home is a big step, and I want every client to feel supported from start to finish.”

Her people-first mindset reflects the culture at West USA Realty of Prescott. Under the leadership of Michael Eastwood, CEO, and Cynthia Eastwood, President and Broker, the brokerage continues to grow by focusing on relationships, service, and strong local knowledge. The team remains deeply connected to the Prescott community and takes pride in helping families find the right place to call home.

As the real estate market shifts and evolves, clients need steady professionals who combine experience with practical insight. Tisha delivers both. Her addition reinforces West USA Realty of Prescott’s reputation for excellence, integrity, and dependable results.

To learn more about West USA Realty of Prescott, connect with Michael Eastwood, CEO, visit www.westusaofprescott.com or call 928 636 1500.

