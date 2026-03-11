Hinfo Digital Compendium: Two Factor Authentication for Manager Accounts, Guest Usage Charts and New Near Me Categories

Victoria, Australia, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — Hinfo is launching Version 3.11 of their Hinfo service today with 3 big enhancements.

Hinfo is rolling out increased security for management accounts with opt-in two factor authentication.

Property managers can now view expanded guest usage data with new charts to show trends of how guests are viewing their property and local area details.

Near Me includes 6 new categories to increase the range of locations and events to list.

With their digital hotel compendium continuing to grow across all property types and sizes worldwide, Hinfo saw the need to introduce options for increased management account security.

Hinfo took 3 major approaches with their implementation of two-factor authentication (2FA) for managers.

Commit to making 2FA optional on a per property basis. Limit authentication checks to only once per day, to speed up repeat logins. Offer both an Authenticator App and Email Codes option, to cater for both small and large properties with multiple staff.

“Managers now have two additional options for protecting their Hinfo CMS accounts on an opt-in basis.” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Managers can use an authentication app which generates a new 6-digit code every minute on their smartphone or provide the best staff email to receive a 6-digit code when any staff member logs in.”

The Usage section in each property’s Hinfo CMS (Content Management System) account received a major redesign.

This section now displays one criterion of details at a time (including guests accessing service or website views for a particular local place), which brings with it significantly faster loading times, along with vertical bar charts to better visualize trends across multiple weeks, months or years.

“It is now effortless for managers to see trends for how guests are accessing and using our hotel compendium solution over multiple weeks, months and years.” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo.

The third enhancement in today’s release, is the 6 categories below being added to the Near Me section.

Local Places

Butcher

Newsagent (displayed as Newsstand for USA member properties)

Local Guides

Library

Local Events

What’s On

Community

These categories expand the range of local places and events properties can promote to guests with suitable dedicated categories for each.

With these updates, managers can benefit from increased account security, improved depth on their guest usage data displayed and an expanded list of categories for local places and events to promote to their guests.

To learn more about the Hinfo digital hotel compendium service or to test these features in a demo, please visit the Hinfo website or get in touch with the company.

Website: https://www.hinfo.com