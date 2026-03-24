TN Design & Build Reports Surge in Demand for Joined-Up Design and Build Service Across Cobham and Oxshott

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, has reported a significant rise in enquiries from homeowners in Cobham and Oxshott seeking a fully integrated design and build service. The Surrey-based firm is seeing a clear and growing trend: homeowners no longer want to manage architects and builders separately — they want one trusted team to take their project from concept to completion.

Managing Director Tom Nicholls has observed this shift first-hand, with an increasing number of clients in the Cobham and Oxshott areas approaching TN Design & Build specifically because of the company’s ability to handle architectural design, planning, and construction under one roof. For homeowners investing in high-value extensions and renovations, the appeal of a single, accountable team is proving to be a decisive factor.

One team, one vision, one build

The traditional approach of appointing an architect independently, then going out to tender with separate builders, can create friction at every stage — from design compromises made without build knowledge, to budget surprises when drawings meet reality. TN Design & Build’s joined-up model eliminates these pain points by ensuring the same team that designs a project is the team that builds it.

This approach is particularly well-suited to the Cobham and Oxshott market, where homeowners are typically undertaking substantial projects — from large rear and side extensions to full-scale home transformations — and expect a premium, stress-free experience throughout.

Why Cobham and Oxshott homeowners are choosing an integrated service

By working with a single design and build team, homeowners in the area benefit from:

Design that reflects build reality – plans created with genuine construction knowledge, avoiding costly revisions down the line.

Consistent communication – one point of contact throughout, with no gaps between the design and construction phases.

Budget confidence – costs are considered from the outset, with designs built around financial expectations rather than adjusted after the fact.

Planning expertise – in-depth knowledge of local planning policies and permitted development rights, reducing the risk of delays or refusals.

Seamless project management – a coordinated timeline from initial drawings through to final build, minimising disruption for the homeowner.

Accountability at every stage – with design and build under the same roof, there is no ambiguity over responsibility if challenges arise.

Tailored design for the local area – an understanding of the architectural character and planning expectations specific to Cobham and Oxshott.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “What we’re seeing in Cobham and Oxshott reflects a broader shift in how homeowners want to approach their projects. People are investing significantly in their homes and they don’t want the stress of managing multiple parties who aren’t always aligned. When the same team designs and builds your home, everything flows more smoothly — the design is practical, the budget is realistic, and there are no awkward handovers. We’re proud to be the team that Cobham and Oxshott homeowners are turning to for that experience.”

About TN Design & Build TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk