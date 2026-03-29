Shreekant Patil Conducts 3 Day NIESBUD Solar Entrepreneurship Capacity Building Workshop at JSS Nashik Under PM SGMBY

Nashik, India, 2026-03-29 — /EPR Network/ —A capacity building – Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP) on Solar Entrepreneurship was successfully organized at JSS Nashik – Jan Shikshan Sanstha from March 24 to April 1, 2026, under the aegis of NIESBUD – The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The program forms part of the PM‑Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana Training & Capacity Building initiative, which aims to build capacity and entrepreneurship in the solar‑energy sector.

From March 24th to 26th,2026, the participants attended foundational sessions on entrepreneurial motivation, risk‑taking behaviour, goal‑setting for enterprise development, business opportunity identification, and the government support ecosystem, including subsidy schemes and Udyam registration. These sessions are designed to help aspirant entrepreneurs in solar energy across the Nashik district translate their interest into viable, bankable ventures.

As a key highlight of the ESDP, CEng. Shreekant Patil, an experienced successful entrepreneur, mentor & certified master trainer at NSDC (Skill India- Govt of India), and renowned Startup India Mentor (TEJAS), was felicitated by Mr. Rahul Takare, Director of JSS Nashik. Shreekant Patil conducted a 3‑day, full‑day training workshop for more than 30 participants from various cities and villages in the Nashik district. Drawing from his 30+ years of industry experience, Shreekant Patil blended theoretical concepts with real‑world entrepreneurial examples, followed by interactive Q&A each day. Participants expressed strong satisfaction with the practical, job‑oriented content and appreciation for Shreekant Patil’s mentorship. He also committed to supporting them in applying for relevant government subsidy schemes at the local level.

The NIESBUD‑led Solar ESDP at JSS Nashik strengthens entrepreneurship in renewable energy and aligns with Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision, by creating a skilled, enterprise‑ready solar‑energy workforce in the Nashik region under the PM‑Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana framework.