Free AI Tool Lets Amazon Sellers Instantly Check If Their Products Will Work on TikTok Shop

Copenhagen, Denmark, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — INNELS, a Copenhagen-based marketplace growth agency, today released the Amazon → TikTok Shop Opportunity Checker — a free, AI-driven tool that lets Amazon sellers instantly evaluate whether their products are positioned to succeed on TikTok Shop. Available now at check.innels.com, the tool scans a live Amazon listing, analyzes its packaging appeal, review strength, content quality, and category fit, then generates a personalized score and a five-step TikTok Shop launch plan.

Why Now: The Amazon-to-TikTok Shop Shift

TikTok Shop has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing commerce channels in the world. According to a Momentum Works and Tabcut analysis published in early 2026, TikTok Shop’s U.S. gross merchandise value reached $15.1 billion in 2025, representing a 68% year-over-year increase. Globally, TikTok Shop surpassed $33 billion in GMV in 2024 and is projected to more than double that figure by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, an estimated 71.4 million U.S. consumers now purchase products directly through TikTok, and nearly half of all U.S. TikTok users have made at least one purchase on the platform. For the growing number of Amazon sellers exploring multichannel expansion, TikTok Shop represents both significant opportunity and significant complexity.

Yet many Amazon brands enter TikTok Shop without a clear understanding of whether their product catalog, pricing, or content assets are suited to the platform’s discovery-first, creator-driven model. Industry data suggests that most Amazon sellers who attempt TikTok Shop expansion without adequate preparation fail within the first 90 days.

How the Opportunity Checker Works

The tool requires only an Amazon product URL. Within approximately 30 seconds, the AI engine reads the live listing page, analyzes product images, and cross-references its findings against INNELS’s proprietary database built from years of hands-on TikTok Shop launch experience. The result is a detailed report covering five dimensions: Packaging & Visual Appeal (how photogenic and video-friendly the product is), Review Strength (whether existing social proof supports creator confidence), Content Quality (how well the product lends itself to engaging TikTok content formats), TikTok Shop Category Fit (market size, competition level, and recommended content formats), and a personalized five-step TikTok Launch Plan with actionable next steps.

The tool is entirely free and requires no account registration.

From the Founders

“The best products are the ones built to solve a real problem, not to look good on a pitch deck,” said Mark Zalomajev, Co-Founder and CEO of INNELS. “Our account managers were spending hours evaluating whether a potential client’s Amazon catalog had genuine TikTok Shop potential. We built this tool so that any seller — whether they work with us or not — can get that answer in 30 seconds. If the data says TikTok Shop isn’t right for their product, that’s a valuable insight too.”

“We see too many brands rush onto TikTok Shop with false expectations and miscalculated resources,” said Andrejs, Co-Founder of INNELS. “They misjudge their product’s potential, underestimate the content investment, and end up burning budget with nothing to show for it. Running this quick analysis before committing is like laying down a safety net. It might tell you to move faster because you’re leaving money on the table — or it might save you from a costly mistake. Either way, you make a smarter decision.”

Market Context

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for cross-platform commerce. TikTok Shop now commands approximately 68% of global social shopping GMV, and its U.S. operations have matured significantly following the approved transfer deal that resolved longstanding regulatory uncertainty in late 2025. Over 500,000 active stores now operate on TikTok Shop in the United States alone, with more than 1,000 of them surpassing $1 million in cumulative GMV.

For Amazon sellers specifically, the expansion opportunity is compelling: TikTok Shop’s platform fees (typically 6–8% referral) are lower than Amazon’s (8–15%), while the discovery-driven model gives brands access to customers who are not actively searching — creating incremental demand rather than redistributing existing traffic. Research from Teikametrics notes that 83% of shoppers have discovered a new product on TikTok Shop and 70% have discovered a new brand, underscoring the platform’s power as a top-of-funnel acquisition channel.

About INNELS

INNELS is a European marketplace growth agency headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded by Mark Daniel Zalomajev and Andrejs Klimovskis, the company specializes in full-service Amazon strategic and operational support, also helping Amazon brands expand to TikTok Shop and scale across additional marketplaces. INNELS’s services span creator partnerships, content production, advertising, and full operational management on a commission-based model. In 2025, the agency generated over $11 million in net profit for its clients. INNELS is one of the fastest-growing agencies in the European marketplace services sector.

Try the Amazon → TikTok Shop Opportunity Checker: https://check.innels.com

Learn more about INNELS: https://innels.com

Media Contact

INNELS Media Relations

mariz@innels.com

Sources Referenced