Lucintel Forecasts the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market to Reach $432 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global antimicrobial active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletry, and fragrance markets. The global antimicrobial active ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $432 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand in healthcare & medical applications, the growing demand in household cleaning products, and the increasing use in personal care & cosmetics products.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in antimicrobial active ingredient market to 2035 by source (natural and synthetic ), application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrances), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the source category, synthetic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, skin care is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

BASF , Ashland , Lonza , Croda International , Clariant AG are the major suppliers in the antimicrobial active ingredient market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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