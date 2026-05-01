Inextrix Technologies Named Silver Sponsor at OpenSIPS Summit 2026

Orlando, FL, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix Technologies, a VoIP development company, has been named a Silver Sponsor at OpenSIPS Summit 2026 the premier global conference for SIP routing, real-time communications infrastructure, and open-source telecom development.

The OpenSIPS Summit 2026 brings together telecom engineers, VoIP platform architects, and communications technology companies from around the world. As a Silver Sponsor, Inextrix Technologies joins a select group of organizations recognized for their active contribution.

A Company Built on OpenSIPS Expertise

Inextrix Technologies has been delivering OpenSIPS development and customization services to VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom startups for over a decade. The company’s engineers have worked on OpenSIPS-based deployments across high-availability SIP routing, load balancing, multi-tenant softswitch platforms, and real-time traffic management.

“OpenSIPS is at the core of some of the most demanding telecom infrastructure we’ve built for our clients,” said Samir Doshi, Co-Founder & CTO, Inextrix Technologies. “Sponsoring the Summit is our way of giving back to the open-source community that powers much of what we do. We believe in the project not just as a technology, but as a foundation for building serious telecom platforms at scale.”

What the Sponsorship Represents

Inextrix’s participation as a Silver Sponsor goes beyond brand visibility. The company sees the OpenSIPS community as a professional ecosystem it has drawn from and contributed to throughout its growth as a telecom engineering firm.

The sponsorship reflects Inextrix’s broader investment in open-source telecom infrastructure which also includes deep expertise in FreeSWITCH, WebRTC, and VoIP platform development. These technologies form the backbone of the custom solutions Inextrix builds for clients who need more than off-the-shelf software.

About Inextrix Technologies

Inextrix Technologies is a world leader in communication and software development solutions, including VoIP platforms, WebRTC applications, contact center solutions, and unified communication tools that help businesses improve efficiency and transform their operations.

For more information, visit www.inextrix.com.

About OpenSIPS Summit

OpenSIPS Summit is the annual flagship event of the OpenSIPS project the open-source SIP server widely used for building carrier-grade VoIP platforms, SIP proxies, and real-time communications infrastructure. The Summit brings together developers, architects, and service providers who build and operate SIP-based systems globally.

For more information about the event, visit https://summit.opensips.org/