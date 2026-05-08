In a World of AI, Humans Matter

In a world of AI, the New Media Film Festival® celebrates the people behind the stories — June 3–4, with perspective from Philip Horváth, a leading thinker on human evolution and technology.

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — The 17th New Media Film Festival® returns with 80 films and projects from 20 countries, each reminding us that in an AI‑driven era, the human spark still matters most. With 58 premieres across narrative, documentary, science‑driven, music‑centered, and immersive work, this year’s program reflects a global community exploring what it means to stay human in a rapidly evolving world.

Philip Horváth — a leading thinker on human evolution in the age of intelligent machines — will share a curated contribution crafted specifically for festival audiences. His insight reinforces the festival’s commitment to elevating human imagination as technology accelerates, setting the stage for creators redefining storytelling in deeply personal ways.

Each title in this year’s program is represented by one creative lead whose vision anchors the work. Emmy winner Mary Lou Belli brings her signature blend of warmth and precision to a story centered on connection. Blair Underwood, a Golden Globe and Grammy nominee, lends emotional depth to a narrative exploring identity and transformation. International Emmy winner Ernesto Paglia contributes a documentary rooted in global perspective, while Sports Emmy winner Vernon Davis continues expanding his creative range with a project about perseverance and purpose.

First‑Time Filmmakers and Breakthrough Voices

The season also highlights creators stepping into new territory. South Korea’s Da Eun Kim offers a quiet, beautifully observed debut with A Day (HARU). Leeorah Hursky explores vulnerability and self‑expression in Naked Soul, blending personal storytelling with visual experimentation. And Lori Moilov, known for the Limitless podcast, presents Reach the Sky, featuring her rare and insightful interview with Bob Weis, former President of Walt Disney Imagineering — a conversation that bridges creativity, leadership, and the future of immersive experiences.

Indigenous and Sámi Storytellers

Representation remains a cornerstone of the festival. Native American filmmaker Jonathan Thunder brings imagination and cultural heritage together in Ish Meets a Mermaid, while Sámi multimedia artist Gjert Rognli offers a visually striking work rooted in Arctic landscapes, ancestral knowledge, and contemporary art.

Stories from Around the World — Including Kazakhstan

The global scope of the season includes projects filmed in locations rarely seen on screen. Bartogay Lake, shot in Kazakhstan, uses the region’s stark beauty as both setting and metaphor, exploring themes of memory, isolation, and belonging.

Science, Art, and the Mystery of Emergence

Emergence in Marfa brings together contemporary artists working at the intersection of science, perception, and generative systems. Set against the Marfa desert, the project examines emergent behavior and the natural patterns that shape our world.

World Premiere Spotlight: Turiya

One of the most anticipated premieres of the season is Turiya, a feature documentary exploring human consciousness and the universal search for meaning. Blending neuroscience, spirituality, and personal narrative, the film invites audiences to consider what it means to be fully awake in an era defined by rapid technological change.

Music, Nature, and Cultural Fusion

Multi‑platinum artists Pendulum and WARGASM present Cannibal, a high‑energy visual collaboration exploring identity and digital culture. Rod Findley offers a cinematic look at marine intelligence in Dolphins of the Reef. And David Byrne — the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner — contributes a new visual teaser that continues his lifelong exploration of movement, performance, and conceptual storytelling.

A Season Defined by Humanity

From Seoul to Chicago, from the Arctic Circle to Kazakhstan, from Marfa’s desert light to the depths of the reef, the 2026 creators share one thing: a commitment to telling stories that remind us who we are. Their work spans genres and technologies, but at its core, this season is about people — their questions, their imagination, and their capacity to create meaning in a world that’s changing fast.

About Susan Johnston

Susan is a pioneering producer and creative catalyst whose work has opened doors for some of the most innovative voices in film, television, and emerging media. Long before “new media” became a recognized category, she championed creators experimenting with digital formats, immersive storytelling, and technologies that would later reshape the entertainment landscape. Her career is marked by industry firsts — from early adoption of digital production workflows to building platforms that gave independent and international artists access to opportunities they had never been offered before.

As the Founder and Director of the New Media Film Festival®, Johnston has spent nearly two decades curating breakthrough work from around the world and elevating creators who challenge convention. Known for spotting talent and trends years ahead of the curve, she has earned a reputation as one of the most forward‑thinking leaders in the festival space. Her ability to bridge technology and humanity continues to inspire filmmakers, innovators, and audiences who believe creativity can shape a better future.

The New Media Film Festival® honors stories worth telling across both emerging and established formats. The festival showcases work from around the world in more than 28 categories, including narrative, documentary, animation, music‑driven visuals, science programming, immersive media, and tech‑forward storytelling. Known for championing innovation long before it becomes mainstream, the festival has featured creators who push the boundaries of art, culture, and technology. Its distinguished judging body has included professionals from Marvel, HBO, PBS, BBC, ABC, and other leading creative institutions. Each year, the festival brings together global voices, industry leaders, and audiences seeking fresh perspectives on the future of storytelling.