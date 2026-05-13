Miror Therapeutics Strengthens Government Healthcare Outreach Through BESCOM Women’s Health Initiative

Karnataka, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Miror Therapeutics, in collaboration with the Soham Foundation and the Karnataka Department’s BESCOM (Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited), effectively organised a Women’s Health Awareness Program on Perimenopause, Menopause & Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) under the banner of the Government Outreach initiative. This event was held at Belaku Bhavana, which is the corporate office of BESCOM located at KR Circle, Bengaluru.

This activity involved the enthusiastic participation of women employees from BESCOM and emphasized the growing significance of healthcare awareness programs for women regarding their mid-life hormones and wellness.

As part of the organization’s growing involvement with the public sector, Miror Therapeutics is trying to establish partnerships with government bodies in order to bridge the gap in awareness concerning healthcare via effective educational programs led by experts in the field. The BESCOM project exemplifies the emerging status of the organization as an authority on healthcare knowledge as regards the development of wellness programs for employees.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjith Shetty noted, “Hormonal health problems, especially the ones experienced by perimenopausal and menopausal women, are unfortunately ignored, despite their prevalence among millions of women. This type of awareness program is one way we can promote more open discussions about the health of women. Our partnership with the Soham Foundation and BESCOM signifies our joint commitment to promoting well-informed workplaces for women.”

The project supports the overall aim of Miror Therapeutics in increasing awareness regarding the hormonal health of women through effective partnerships with government institutions, healthcare professionals, and community organizations. This has enabled the organization to build its reputation as an ideal health awareness and wellness partner for government organizations in the State of Karnataka.

The session concluded on a positive note with favourable comments from the participants, thereby highlighting the importance of creating health awareness programs specifically designed for female employees within government and institutional environments.

About Miror Therapeutics

Miror Therapeutics is a women’s health and wellness platform focused on addressing hormonal health concerns through expert-led care, awareness initiatives, and community-driven support solutions. Established in 2020, the company works towards improving awareness around perimenopause, menopause, hormonal imbalances, and overall women’s mid-life wellness through digital health solutions, educational programs, corporate wellness initiatives, and strategic healthcare collaborations. Miror Therapeutics is committed to creating accessible, evidence-based wellness ecosystems tailored for Indian women across different stages of life.