Le groupe d’édition Qingdao présente « Mille ans de caractères chinois » au Louvre : l’art numérique fait briller la civilisation orientale à Paris

Posted on 2026-05-21 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — La 37e édition du Salon international d’art contemporain ART SHOPPING du Louvre s’est récemment tenue à Paris. L’exposition itinérante immersive Mille Ans de Caractères Chinois : Plongée au cœur de la civilisation, initiée par le Groupe d’Édition de Qingdao, a été présentée dans la salle du Carrousel du Louvre. En sublimant les caractères anciens grâce aux créations numériques, elle offre au public international un magnifique spectacle artistique inspiré de la civilisation orientale.

Échanges interculturels : les caractères chinois dialoguent avec lart mondial

Ce grand rendez-vous artistique rassemble des créations de plus d’un millier d’artistes issus d’une cinquantaine de pays. L’espace dédié à l’exposition sur les caractères chinois figure parmi les attractions majeures de l’événement.

Grâce aux dispositifs numériques immersifs, l’exposition retrace toute l’évolution des caractères chinois. Elle transpose leur simplicité, leur charme ancien et leur vivacité dans une esthétique visuelle moderne, donnant une nouvelle dimension internationale à ce système d’écriture vieux de plus de cinq millénaires.

Intégrée au projet thématique « Patrimoine immatériel à Paris », cette manifestation met en lumière la richesse artistique de l’écriture chinoise et illustre parfaitement la synergie entre traditions ancestrales et innovations numériques.

Synergie pluridisciplinaire : renouveler la diffusion de la culture chinoise

En collaboration avec des organismes spécialisés, le groupe éditorial valorise ses expertises croisées dans la recherche linguistique, l’édition culturelle et les technologies digitales. Il transforme des savoirs académiques en une expérience immersive sensible et interactive accessible à tous.

Installée au sein du Louvre, haut lieu mondial de l’art, l’exposition offre aux visiteurs du monde entier une nouvelle vision de la civilisation chinoise et renforce la rayonnement international de la culture et de l’esthétique orientales.

Début de la tournée : une nouvelle page pour la diplomatie culturelle chinoise

Le lancement réussi de cette exposition itinérante parisienne marque une étape déterminante dans la stratégie du Groupe d’Édition de Qingdao visant à promouvoir la culture chinoise à l’étranger.

À l’avenir, porté par les avancées numériques et les innovations éditoriales, le groupe concevra de nouvelles marques culturelles à forte renommée internationale, afin que la sagesse orientale continue de s’épanouir au cœur des échanges entre les civilisations du monde.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more