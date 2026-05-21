GoTo Telemed Launches Dedicated Child and Adolescent Counseling Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated Child and Adolescent Counseling Program. The comprehensive virtual‑care initiative offers evidence‑based psychotherapy, parent coaching, and digital therapeutics for children and teenagers experiencing anxiety, depression, attention‑deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), behavior problems, trauma‑related disorders, and developmental concerns. The service is delivered by a multidisciplinary network of child and adolescent psychiatrists, licensed clinical psychologists, licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs), and professional counselors through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA‑compliant video platform.

A Growing Crisis in Pediatric Mental Health

Pediatric mental health has reached a critical point in the United States. One in five children has a mental health disorder, yet the number of trained pediatric mental health clinicians has by far outstripped the available workforce, leaving the vast majority of affected youth without access to evidence‑based care. Anxiety disorders affect up to 30% of children, with one‑fifth meeting criteria for an anxiety disorder by the time they reach adulthood. During the pandemic, behavioral health visits among adolescents aged 12‑17 nearly doubled, and mental health difficulties among children aged 8‑16 remain persistently high. For families in rural and underserved communities, the shortage is even more severe, forcing many to travel hundreds of miles for a single appointment or wait months for an initial evaluation.

“Pediatric mental health is the defining public health challenge of our generation. Millions of children and adolescents are suffering in silence because they cannot access the specialized care they urgently need,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Child and Adolescent Counseling Program meets families where they are—whether they are worried about a child’s escalating tantrums, a teenager’s withdrawal from social activities, or a young child’s difficulty adjusting to school. Through secure video consultations, evidence‑based digital therapeutics, and structured parent coaching, we are making expert mental health care accessible, convenient, and private for every family, no matter where they live.”

Comprehensive Scope of Conditions Treated

The program addresses the full range of pediatric mental health concerns through individualized, guideline‑aligned care pathways.

Condition Evidence‑Based Intervention

Anxiety disorders (separation anxiety, social anxiety, generalized anxiety, panic, phobias) Parent‑based treatment (SPACE), child‑facing CBT, guided internet‑based CBT (iCBT), and exposure therapy via digital games

Depression and low mood Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), behavioral activation, and internet‑delivered CBT

ADHD and executive‑function difficulties Parent training, organizational skills coaching, behavioral parent training, and, where appropriate, medication management coordination

Obsessive‑compulsive disorder (OCD) Exposure and response prevention (ERP), parent‑based SPACE protocol, and, when needed, psychiatric consultation

Behavior problems and oppositional behaviors Parent management training (PMT), parent‑child interaction therapy (PCIT) adapted for telehealth, and school coordination

Trauma and post‑traumatic stress Trauma‑focused CBT (TF‑CBT), psychoeducation, and supportive counseling

Functional neurological disorder (FND) Retraining and Control Therapy (ReACT) delivered via telehealth

Developmental and transition concerns School‑related stress, peer relationship difficulties, family conflict, and adjustment to life changes

Evidence‑Based Telehealth Modalities

GoTo Telemed’s program offers flexible, stepped‑care options that match treatment intensity to the child’s needs and family circumstances.

Modality Description Evidence Base

Parent‑based treatment (SPACE) Parent‑only telehealth sessions that teach caregivers how to reduce accommodation of anxious behaviors, without requiring the child to attend therapy directly First study of group‑based SPACE via telemedicine demonstrated significant reductions in child self‑reported and parent‑reported anxiety, with 77.3% treatment completion and high satisfaction

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) Structured, goal‑oriented therapy delivered via video, helping children identify distorted thoughts, develop coping skills, and face fears gradually A 2025 meta‑analysis found that CBT‑based technology‑delivered interventions show a medium effect (g=0.66) for pediatric depression and anxiety; telehealth CBT yields outcomes comparable to in‑person care

Guided internet‑based CBT (iCBT) Self‑paced digital modules combined with minimal therapist support via secure messaging or brief check‑in calls NICE conditionally recommends five digital CBT technologies for children with mild‑to‑moderate anxiety, including Lumi Nova (ages 7‑12, exposure‑based game) and SilverCloud modules (teens 15‑18)

Parent management training / PCIT Real‑time video coaching for caregivers during parent‑child interactions; clinicians observe live interactions and provide immediate feedback Telehealth‑adapted PMT and PCIT demonstrate high engagement and comparable outcomes to in‑person formats

Digital therapeutics and self‑management tools Access to a curated library of app‑based CBT tools, psychoeducational videos, and interactive games that children can use between sessions NICE notes that digital CBT “is delivered via mobile phones, tablets, or computers, offering flexible access, greater privacy, and increased convenience”

Remote Assessment and Monitoring

Before treatment begins, families undergo a structured virtual intake that includes parent and child interviews, review of pediatric records, and, when appropriate, administration of validated screening instruments such as the Screen for Child Anxiety Related Disorders (SCARED), Patient Health Questionnaire‑9 (PHQ‑9) modified for adolescents, and the Vanderbilt ADHD Diagnostic Parent Rating Scale. Progress is tracked using repeated measurement of these instruments, allowing the care team to objectively monitor treatment response and adjust interventions in real time.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Pediatric Mental Health Access

The Child and Adolescent Counseling Program directly confronts the systemic barriers that have long prevented children and families from receiving evidence‑based mental health care.

Barrier GoTo Telemed Solution

Severe shortage of child psychiatrists and child therapists Telehealth connects families with board‑certified child specialists regardless of geographic location.

Long wait times (often 6‑12 months) Virtual appointments reduce the time from referral to first session from months to days.

Transportation and geographic barriers Families in rural and underserved areas receive the same high‑quality care as those in major metropolitan regions.

School‑day absences and work conflicts Flexible scheduling, including evening and weekend video appointments, makes care accessible to busy families.

Low engagement and session dropout Game‑based digital interventions and parent‑only treatment options keep families engaged and reduce the stigma associated with child therapy.

Fragmented care Unified electronic health record (EHR) ensures seamless coordination among therapists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, and school counselors.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Unified Platform

The Child and Adolescent Counseling Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s platform, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, dental, behavioral health, and wellness specialties.

Unified electronic health record (EHR): All diagnostic assessments, progress notes, medication records, and screening scores are stored in a single, lifelong patient record accessible to all authorized providers.

Secure video and mobile app: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations and a companion mobile app for between‑session skill practice, messaging, and appointment scheduling.

E‑prescribing and medication coordination: When medication is indicated, prescriptions are transmitted electronically to the family’s preferred pharmacy, with real‑time formulary benefit tools and automated refill management.

Seamless care escalations: Built‑in pathways allow warm handoffs to child and adolescent psychiatrists, developmental‑behavioral pediatricians, and school‑based mental health providers as clinical needs evolve.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Child and Adolescent Counseling Program is available immediately to families nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Families may self‑refer or be referred by their pediatrician, primary care provider, school counselor, or employee assistance program.

Child and adolescent psychiatrists, licensed child psychologists, LCSWs, and professional counselors interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660