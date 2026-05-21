Darrell Kelley Releases New Single “Mother Africa” – A Love Letter to the Continent

New York City, USA, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — Acclaimed artist Darrell Kelley released on May 14, 2026 his highly anticipated new single, “Mother Africa,” via Viral Records. The soul-stirring track is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more.

Inspired by Kelley’s recent humanitarian trips to Africa, where he worked on the front lines to combat hunger and support local communities, “Mother Africa” is both a deeply personal tribute to his ancestral roots and a celebration of the continent’s unmatched beauty, resilience, and spirit. Through vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion, the song honors the land, its people, and the enduring connection that binds the African diaspora to their homeland.

“‘Mother Africa’ is more than a song—it’s a prayer, a thank you, and a declaration of love,” said Darrell Kelley. “Traveling across the continent and witnessing both its challenges and its incredible strength changed me forever. This track is my way of giving back, shining a light on the beauty that still shines through every sunrise, every river, and every smiling face. I want listeners to feel the rhythm of home and be inspired to support the fight against hunger.”

With its blend of soul and rhythm, “Mother Africa” delivers an uplifting sonic experience that continues Darrell Kelley’s tradition of using music as a platform for reflection, advocacy, and social consciousness. Known for addressing meaningful subjects through his work, Kelley once again delivers a song with purpose, encouraging listeners to think, feel, and connect beyond borders.

About Darrell Kelley:

Darrell Kelley is a passionate singer, songwriter, and humanitarian dedicated to creating music that uplifts, unites, and inspires change. With a growing catalog of impactful releases, Kelley continues to use his voice both in the studio and in the field to support causes close to his heart.

Stay connected with Darrell Kelley

– YouTube: https://youtu.be/5O_w90BxrLQ

– Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/

– X: https://x.com/_darrellkelley

Media Contact:

Stevie B – Mia Mind Music

Phone: 201-656-5458

Email: press@miamindmusic.com