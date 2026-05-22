About Fashion Sourcing: The Global Platform For All Your Apparel, Clothing & Accessories Sourcing Needs

Posted on 2026-05-22 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Mexico City, Mexico, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B sourcing and manufacturing platform dedicated to helping fashion brands streamline apparel, clothing, textile, and accessories production through an integrated international supply network. Founded and led by Laurent Gabay, the company has positioned itself as a modern sourcing solution built around speed, flexibility, transparency, and scalable manufacturing.

As the fashion industry becomes increasingly globalized and fast-paced, brands are searching for sourcing partners capable of managing every stage of production efficiently. Fashion Sourcing responds to this demand by offering an end-to-end manufacturing ecosystem that connects businesses with vetted factories and production partners across major manufacturing hubs in Asia.

The platform supports a wide range of sourcing and production services, including:

  • Apparel manufacturing
  • Clothing production
  • Textile and fabric sourcing
  • Fashion accessories manufacturing
  • Private-label development
  • Product design and tech packs
  • Sampling and pattern making
  • Quality control and inspections
  • Supply-chain and logistics coordination

Fashion Sourcing works with manufacturers located in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, allowing brands to access diverse production capabilities based on product type, pricing structure, and manufacturing scale.

Unlike traditional sourcing agencies that often rely on fragmented communication and multiple intermediaries, Fashion Sourcing focuses on creating a centralized and transparent production process. The company emphasizes direct factory relationships, production oversight, and efficient communication systems designed to simplify global apparel sourcing for both startups and established fashion companies.

“Our goal is to make sourcing more accessible, transparent, and scalable for modern fashion brands,” says Laurent Gabay. “Today’s businesses need manufacturing partners that can move quickly, adapt to trends, and maintain consistency across every stage of production.”

One of the platform’s key advantages is its flexibility. Fashion Sourcing supports low MOQ (minimum order quantity) production, allowing emerging brands and independent designers to launch collections without committing to excessively large inventory volumes. This approach gives companies greater freedom to test products, manage risk, and respond to changing consumer demand more effectively.

The company also places strong emphasis on innovation and speed-to-market — two factors that have become essential within today’s fashion economy. Through integrated sourcing systems and global production coordination, Fashion Sourcing helps brands accelerate development cycles while maintaining quality control and manufacturing transparency.

As sustainability, ethical manufacturing, and operational efficiency continue to shape the future of fashion, platforms like Fashion Sourcing are becoming increasingly important within the global apparel industry. By combining sourcing expertise, factory partnerships, and strategic production management, the company aims to simplify the complexities of modern fashion manufacturing.

Under Laurent Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing continues expanding its presence as a global sourcing platform built to support apparel brands, retailers, startups, and fashion entrepreneurs seeking reliable and scalable manufacturing solutions worldwide.

 

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