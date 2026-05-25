Kapoor Sales Strengthens Supply of High-Quality PBT Granules for Engineering Applications

New Delhi, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, one of the authorized distributors of PBT granules in India, continues to support industrial manufacturers with a reliable supply of high-performance Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) granules. Known for their excellent mechanical strength, dimensional stability, and resistance to heat and chemicals, these materials are widely used across automotive, electrical, and electronics applications.

The company offers a broad range of PBT granules and Valox PBT granule options that meet the evolving needs of OEMs and component manufacturers. These materials are commonly used in connectors, switch components, appliance parts, and precision-molded products where consistent performance is critical. With growing demand for hybrid material solutions, Kapoor Sales also supports requirements for PC PBT granules and PC PBT resin, ensuring compatibility across multi-material applications.

Kapoor Sales complements its PBT portfolio with select engineering materials such as PC FR NATURAL and reinforced grades like PC 10% GF FR, which are often used alongside PBT in applications requiring flame resistance and structural integrity. Industry-recognized grades including SABIC 3412R and SABIC 3413R are also part of the broader material ecosystem supplied to customers.

In addition, the company provides access to specialty polycarbonate grades like PC 143R, PC 943A, and LEXAN™ 943, as well as application-specific materials such as LEXAN™ HPS7-1125, supporting sectors that demand clarity, durability, and compliance with performance standards.

“Our focus is on ensuring consistent material availability and helping customers select the right engineering plastics for their applications,” said a spokesperson at Kapoor Sales. “With a strong portfolio that includes Valox PBT resin and advanced polymer solutions, we continue to support industries that rely on precision and reliability.”

Kapoor Sales maintains a strong distribution network, enabling timely delivery and technical assistance for manufacturers across India.

For more details, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pbt-granules.php

About Kapoor Sales

Kapoor Sales is a leading supplier of engineering thermoplastics, offering a wide range of materials including PBT, PC, ABS, and specialty compounds. With a focus on quality, consistency, and application support, the company serves diverse industries such as automotive, electrical, electronics, and consumer goods.