Melbourne Wing Chun School Offers One-Week Free Trial For Beginners Seeking Real-World Self Defence Skills

BUNDOORA, VIC, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne, one of Melbourne’s most respected martial arts schools, offers a one-week free trial for all new Wing Chun students. Located at 13/10 Mirra Court, Bundoora, the school is welcoming complete beginners to experience its structured Wing Chun classes that Melbourne residents have praised for producing real, applicable self-defence skills, with zero prior experience needed to walk through the door.

The offer comes as interest in practical self defence continues to rise across Melbourne’s northern suburbs. Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne, known locally as WCJJM, is responding by lowering the barrier to entry and giving curious adults the chance to train in an authentic Wing Chun in Melbourne before making any financial commitment.

A Risk-Free Introduction to One of Kung Fu’s Most Practical Arts

Wing Chun is a southern Chinese kung fu style developed specifically for real-life self defence situations. Unlike martial arts that depend on size, strength, or athletic ability, Wing Chun works by using an attacker’s own energy against them. It relies on touch sensitivity, contact reflexes, and economy of movement to neutralise threats efficiently. This makes it particularly well-suited to everyday Melburnians. Adults of any age, fitness level, or body type can become genuinely capable practitioners with consistent training.

Adult classes at WCJJM run for 85 to 90 minutes, five days a week. Each session covers conditioning, technique development, chi sao (sticky hands) partner drills, traditional forms, and weapons training and sparring as students progress. The school’s Wing Chun programme traces its lineage directly to Grand Master Yip Man, one of the most respected Wing Chun lineages in the world and the same tradition that produced some of the art’s most celebrated modern practitioners.

The one-week free trial gives new students access to this full training environment — no sign-up fees, no lock-in contracts, and no pressure. Students simply attend, train, and decide at the end of the week whether WCJJM is the right fit. For those who have been considering Wing Chun and Jiu-Jitsu as a combined self-defence system, the school also offers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes that complement Wing Chun by covering ground-based scenarios, giving students a genuinely comprehensive approach to personal safety.

Head instructor Declan Eipper — a Wing Chun black belt, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, and three-time National All Styles Victorian State Champion — developed the free trial specifically to address the single biggest obstacle preventing people from starting martial arts training.

“Most people who want to learn Wing Chun hesitate because they don’t know what to expect. They worry they’re not fit enough, experienced enough, or that the school won’t be welcoming to complete beginners,” said Eipper. The free trial removes all of that uncertainty. “Come in, train with us for a week, and let the experience speak for itself. That’s always been our approach — positive reinforcement, clear instruction, and a school where every student genuinely belongs,” he added.

Eipper trained for six years full-time under Sifu Garry and Sifu Linda Baniecki before founding WCJJM. His coaching philosophy centres on student safety and steady, measurable progress. Beginners are never left to figure out technique alone. Every class includes instructor demonstration, guided explanation of the “why” behind each movement, and supervised partner practice. It is an environment designed to develop confident, capable practitioners, not to weed people out.

Why Wing Chun Is Having a Moment in Melbourne

Across Melbourne, demand for structured martial arts training and practical self-defence instruction is growing. Community safety awareness, increased interest in physical and mental wellbeing, and a broader cultural shift toward functional fitness have combined to make martial arts schools busier than they have been in years. Wing Chun, in particular, is attracting attention for its practicality and accessibility. These qualities are well documented in both traditional martial arts literature and contemporary self-defence research.

Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne has built its reputation on delivering those qualities consistently. Student reviews highlight the school’s genuine commitment to beginner inclusion, the depth of technical instruction, and the warm community environment. The school serves students from across Melbourne’s north and northeast, with training participants travelling from suburbs like Coburg, Eltham, Epping, Greensborough, Heidelberg, Ivanhoe, Macleod, Reservoir, and beyond to access WCJJM’s classes in Bundoora.

The school’s location at 13/10 Mirra Court, Bundoora is accessible by public transport and offers 191 onsite car parks, a practical consideration for students commuting from across Melbourne’s northern suburbs. Classes run Monday through Friday, with a timetable designed to accommodate working adults and families. Children’s martial arts and children’s Jiu-Jitsu classes are also available for younger students.

About Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne

Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne (WCJJM) is a martial arts school based in Bundoora, Victoria, dedicated to teaching authentic Wing Chun kung fu and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to students of all ages and backgrounds. WCJJM is committed to delivering practical self-defence skills, physical fitness, and personal development in a safe, inclusive, and supportive training environment. Adult classes, children’s martial arts, and children’s Jiu-Jitsu are available five days a week. A one-week free trial is offered to all new students.

Media Contact

Declan Eipper

Instructor & Founder, Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne

13/10 Mirra Ct, Bundoora VIC 3083, Australia

Phone: 0435 012 390

Email: dmeipper@hotmail.com

Website: https://www.wcjjm.com.au

Free Trial Booking: https://www.wcjjm.com.au/one-week-free-trial/