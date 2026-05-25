RMR Air Conditioning, LLC Announces $200 OFF New AC Installation Offer in Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills, United States, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners looking to upgrade their cooling systems can now take advantage of a limited-time special offer from RMR Air Conditioning, LLC. The company is offering $200 OFF new AC installation services for qualifying systems. Please note that mini split systems are not included in this promotion.

RMR Air Conditioning, LLC provides professional air conditioning services for residential customers throughout Zephyrhills and surrounding Florida communities. The company focuses on helping homeowners maintain indoor comfort with dependable HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance solutions, including expert AC installation in Zephyrhills for homeowners looking to improve energy efficiency and cooling performance.

With Florida temperatures remaining high throughout much of the year, upgrading to a new energy-efficient air conditioning system can help improve cooling performance and overall home comfort. RMR Air Conditioning, LLC works with customers to provide professional installation services tailored to their cooling needs.

The company continues to serve local homeowners with customer-focused HVAC solutions designed to keep homes comfortable during every season. This special offer provides an opportunity for customers to save on the installation of a new AC system while working with a trusted local HVAC contractor.

Customers interested in learning more about the $200 OFF AC installation offer or scheduling an estimate can contact RMR Air Conditioning, LLC directly.

RMR Air Conditioning, LLC

Address: 5531 6th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Phone: (813) 778-3993

Website: www.rmrairconditioning.com