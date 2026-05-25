RightGifting Highlights Photo Blankets as Personalized Gifts for Home Comfort and Memorable Occasions

Bangalore, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As gifting trends continue to favour products that feel personal and emotionally meaningful, demand is growing for items that combine comfort with custom design. RightGifting’s photo blanket collection is designed for shoppers looking for blanket images pictures and custom blankets photo options that work well for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and keepsake gifting.

For buyers exploring blanket images pictures or custom blankets photo, the collection offers a practical mix of warmth, personalisation, and gift appeal. The category is relevant for users who want to turn a favourite photo or design into a useful home accessory that feels more memorable than a standard blanket.