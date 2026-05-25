XL Enterprise Showcases Leather Manufacturing Capabilities at PCA Convention & International Trade Show 2026

Kolkata, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — XL Enterprise Ltd showcased its premium leather product manufacturing capabilities at the PCA Convention & International Trade Show 2026, strengthening its presence within the global lifestyle and accessories sourcing market.

The company presented a range of leather smoking accessories, cigar cases, travel accessories, and customised leather products developed for international retail and private-label buyers.

According to XL Enterprise Ltd, participation in international trade exhibitions remains an important part of the company’s strategy to expand export partnerships and strengthen direct engagement with global distributors, wholesalers, and retail brands.

The company highlighted growing international demand for customised leather products manufactured through ethical and compliance-oriented production systems.

“Global buyers are increasingly looking for reliable manufacturing partners with strong product development capabilities and international quality standards,” the company stated. “Trade events provide an important platform to showcase Indian leather craftsmanship and export manufacturing strength.”

XL Enterprise Ltd further noted that premium leather accessories continue witnessing strong demand across international gifting, lifestyle, and luxury product segments.

The company also highlighted increasing interest from private-label brands seeking flexible manufacturing support for customised product collections and scalable export production.

With a growing focus on responsible sourcing and quality assurance, XL Enterprise Ltd continues strengthening its manufacturing infrastructure and international business partnerships through compliance-driven production practices.

The company remains focused on expanding its export-led growth strategy while promoting India’s leather manufacturing capabilities across global retail and lifestyle markets.

XL Enterprise Ltd currently serves international buyers across multiple leather product categories through customised design development and export-orientated manufacturing solutions.