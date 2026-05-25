Phosphoric Acid Market Growth Driven by Fertilizer Industry Modernization Trends

The global phosphoric acid market size was valued at USD 45.8 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 63.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is primarily supported by the increasing consumption of phosphate-based fertilizers such as monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and diammonium phosphate (DAP). Rising global population levels and changing dietary preferences are placing considerable pressure on the agricultural sector to improve productivity and crop yields, thereby accelerating the need for efficient fertilizers and related raw materials like phosphoric acid.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the phosphoric acid market with the largest revenue share of 50.0% in 2025.

In the Asia Pacific, the Thailand phosphoric acid industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2033.

By application, the monoammonium dihydrogenphosphate (MAP) application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2033 in terms of revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 45.8 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 63.5 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 4.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest Market in 2025

Europe: Fastest Growing Market

The phosphoric acid industry continues to play a critical role in modern agriculture as fertilizers remain essential for enhancing soil fertility and crop output. The growing need for food security across developing and developed economies has encouraged agricultural producers to adopt advanced fertilizers with higher nutrient efficiency. As phosphoric acid serves as one of the most important intermediates in phosphate fertilizer manufacturing, its demand is witnessing stable growth across global agricultural markets.

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The increasing focus on improving agricultural productivity has encouraged fertilizer manufacturers to strengthen their procurement activities for phosphoric acid. This trend has prompted global producers to expand production capacities, improve operational efficiencies, and reinforce their supply chain infrastructure. The growing adoption of modern farming techniques, precision agriculture, and nutrient management solutions is also positively contributing to phosphoric acid demand worldwide.

Apart from agriculture, phosphoric acid is witnessing increasing utilization across several industrial sectors including food and beverage processing, water treatment, metal finishing, pharmaceuticals, detergents, and electronics manufacturing. In the food industry, phosphoric acid is widely used as an acidity regulator and preservative in processed foods and beverages. The chemical industry also utilizes phosphoric acid in cleaning agents and corrosion inhibitors due to its strong acidic and mineral properties.

The demand for high-purity and specialty-grade phosphoric acid has increased substantially in recent years. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries are increasingly adopting purified phosphoric acid for precision cleaning and etching applications. The growth of these industries is creating new opportunities for manufacturers to diversify their product offerings and develop value-added phosphoric acid products for industrial use.

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Industrial expansion in emerging economies is another major factor contributing to market growth. Countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are witnessing rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization, which are collectively driving the demand for phosphoric acid across multiple end-use sectors. The expanding industrial base in these regions is creating favorable opportunities for producers to strengthen regional distribution networks and improve their market presence.

Emerging economies continue to offer substantial growth opportunities for phosphoric acid manufacturers. Increasing agricultural production, rising fertilizer penetration, and ongoing industrial development are supporting market expansion across these regions. Companies are actively focusing on capacity expansion projects, regional partnerships, and strategic investments to capitalize on growing demand and improve their competitive positioning.

The competitive landscape of the phosphoric acid market is characterized by the presence of several large-scale global manufacturers with integrated phosphate rock operations and extensive distribution networks. These companies continue to invest heavily in operational improvements, production expansion, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements to maintain their market share. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are also becoming increasingly common as companies aim to strengthen supply chains and expand into emerging markets.

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Key market participants are focusing on improving process efficiency and reducing environmental impact through sustainable production technologies. Environmental regulations related to emissions and waste management are encouraging companies to adopt cleaner production methods and optimize resource utilization. This shift toward sustainability is expected to play a major role in shaping future market developments.

Key Phosphoric Acid Company Insights

Major companies operating in the phosphoric acid market continue to strengthen their market position through integrated production capabilities, phosphate rock mining operations, and extensive global supply networks. These companies are focusing on enhancing operational efficiency, increasing production capacity, and investing in technological advancements to meet rising global demand.

Key Phosphoric Acid Companies

OCP Group

The Mosaic Company

PhosAgro

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd.

Yara International ASA

IFFCO Group

Prayon Group

PJSC PhosAgro

Aditya Birla Group

In conclusion, the global phosphoric acid market is expected to witness sustained expansion over the coming years due to increasing fertilizer demand, growing industrial applications, and rising investments in agricultural productivity. Expanding population levels and food security concerns are driving the adoption of phosphate-based fertilizers, while industrial sectors such as electronics, food processing, and water treatment continue to create additional growth opportunities. The market is further supported by technological advancements, capacity expansion initiatives, and strategic partnerships among leading manufacturers. Emerging economies across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are likely to remain key growth centers, making the phosphoric acid market an important component of the global chemicals and agricultural industries.

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