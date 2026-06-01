THE WOODLANDS, Texas, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — As demanding work schedules continue to shape modern lifestyles, more busy professionals are turning to convenient meal solutions that support balanced nutrition without sacrificing quality. HLTH Code is gaining attention for its Complete Meal Shakes designed to provide a practical way for working individuals to maintain consistent nutrition throughout the day.

HLTH Code is a U.S.-based nutrition company founded in The Woodlands, Texas, by metabolic scientist Ben Bikman, PhD, along with entrepreneur Joel Bikman. The brand was created to address a growing challenge faced by many people: maintaining proper daily nutrition while managing busy schedules, inconsistent eating habits, and limited time for meal preparation.

For many professionals, long meetings, travel schedules, and fast-paced routines often lead to skipped meals or reliance on highly processed convenience foods. HLTH Code developed its Complete Meal Shake to help bridge this gap by offering a nutritionally balanced meal option that can be prepared quickly and consumed on the go.

Unlike traditional protein shakes that focus mainly on protein content, HLTH Code Complete Meal is formulated as a full meal replacement containing protein, healthy fats, dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. HLTH Code designed the shake to include, each serving includes 27 grams of protein, healthy fats from multiple sources, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and up to 50% of the daily value of essential vitamins and minerals. The formula also contains no added sugar or artificial ingredients.

The shake is designed to support steady energy and fullness throughout the workday without the rapid energy crashes often associated with sugary snacks and processed meals. Nutrition experts frequently note that meal replacement products with balanced protein, fiber, and healthy fats may help support satiety and more consistent energy levels for individuals with demanding schedules.

HLTH Code Complete Meal Shakes can be prepared in seconds by mixing two scoops with water or a preferred milk alternative, making them suitable for breakfast, lunch, post-workout recovery, or convenient nutrition between meetings and travel.

About HLTH Code

HLTH Code is a U.S.-based nutrition brand headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, known for its nutritionally complete meal replacement shakes created for simple, everyday nutrition and to support metabolic health. Available in multiple flavors, including plant-based options, the shakes contain a balanced mix of protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Made with quality ingredients and no added sugar, HLTH Code supports steady energy, lasting fullness, and overall wellness as part of a healthy lifestyle.

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