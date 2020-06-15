Cell Sorting Market | Discover The Latest Trends ,Growth Opportunities, Largest Revenue Generating Region and Latent Adjacency

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as technological advancements in cell sorters, rising funding and investments for development of technologically advanced cell sorters, and growing adoption of cell sorting techniques in research activities are driving the growth of global Cell Sorting Market. The market is further driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and launch of specific reagents for specific applications.

Cell Sorting Market by Technology (FACS-based Droplet Sorting, MACS, Microfluidics), Product (Cell Sorters, Reagents, Consumables), Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies, Medical Schools)

The global cell sorting market is projected to reach USD 247.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=62606262

The Global Cell Sorting Market is Segmented on:

1. Technology

2. Product

3. Application

4. End User

5. Geography

Cell sorters are utilized for separation and purification of various cell populations and sub-populations from a complex mixture of cells. A cell sorter separates the target cell population based on their intracellular or extracellular properties (such as protein or enzyme expression; cell size and shape; and presence of specific biomarkers). Key application of cell sorters is in research which includes fields such as immunological research, cancer and stem cell research, diseases diagnosis, and drug development.

Product manufacturer involved in cell sorting market are focusing on new product development as their key growth strategy, to maintain their position in the market and strengthen their revenue base. Companies also aim to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive market by expanding their product portfolios in accordance with industry trends and client needs. Currently, leading market players are focusing on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and innovative products in both developed as well as emerging markets.

The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cell sorters in various research applications, such as immunology research, stem cell research, and drug discovery.

Get In Depth Analysis of How COVID-19 Impacting The Global Cell Sorting Industry Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=62606262

Geographical Growth Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional segment can be attributed to growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS, increasing research initiatives, and expansions by key players in APAC countries.