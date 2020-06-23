Sphinx Solutions Bags ComHQ Award for Top App Development Company 2020

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Apps have woven themselves intricately into the lives of millions on this planet, individuals and businesses. Today mobile app development companies are creating wonders to capture the essence of business and deliver magic to consumers using emerging technologies like AI/ML, rendering apps with advanced UI/UX, IoT, blockchain and so much more. One of the names at the forefront of digital transformation is Sphinx Solutions, an India based mobile app development company.

Sphinx is the Winner of ComHQ’s Editor’s Choice Award for Top Mobile Development Company of 2020.

Their Editor’s Choice Awards are given after a painstaking selection process that takes into account the company’s prolific work portfolio, impressive clientele, their global presence and the soaring user reviews and ratings they have garnered at ComHQ.

ComHQ ratings are determined on a predefined quality metrics that diligently scores every service and product. Sphinx Solutions staggeringly high score made it a natural pick for the pinnacle.

An Overview of Sphinx Solutions

Sphinx Solutions, founded in 2010, is leading innovation by creating mobile apps that are changing businesses. The differentiator is promise delivery, cornerstone use of advanced technologies, and an agile development methodology to bring fast paced and futuristic solutions to businesses. They have a dynamic team of 80+ developers, UI/UX designers, project managers, marketing and technology consultants. With 500+ solutions, including Android & iOS apps, custom websites, Sphinx is on its way to becoming a powerhouse entity. The Editor’s Choice Award by ComHQ, a premiere global software and business service discovery platform, couldn’t have come at a better time.

Experience & Expertise

Sphinx Solutions exhibits vast experience, leveraging diverse technologies to create unique solutions for a mixed bag of industries and brands. They have designed vibrant apps for medical, manufacturing, hospitality, food delivery, the list is endless. Their development branches beyond mobile app development services. With an inexhaustible technology stack, they also offer services like custom software development, blockchain app development, web app development, alexa skill development, and website development.

Technology Stack

Sphinx has a prolific technology stack for its mobile app development. For iOS, it uses Swift, Xcode, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, and Test Flight. For Android it works with Android Studio, Java, Kotlin, IntelliJ IDEA, XML, Android Jetpack, Sketch, Flinto, and Adobe Photoshop. It also employs HTML5, React Native, Xamarin, Ionic, and Flutter for cross-platform and hybrid app development for mobiles. It designs blockchain apps like wallet solutions, smart contracts etc. Sphinx also develops intelligent apps, and uses AR/VR and mixed technology for solutions. They have also worked with AI technology features in apps.

User Experience:

The company is far ahead in creating remarkable and enhanced user experiences through their mobile apps. They incorporate design thinking through advanced image optimization, rendering hi-end color schemes and an array of lively themes for their front end development. They use a repetitive and flexible design framework that brings together designers and users.

How Sphinx Brings Innovation in their Development:

Sphinx combines traditional and modern approaches to mobile app development. Their app development process includes interactive UI/UX and cross functionalities. Some essential processes they follow from start to end are market research and analysis, pre documentation, technical feasibility assessment, prototyping, design focus, development processes, testing and launch.

Within development it has a brainstorming session for concept and strategy, SWOT analysis, storyboarding, before the actual coding begins.

Client & Internal Team Communication:

Along with a team of experts, Sphinx is well known for keeping an open and well managed line of communication. They work closely with clients, making the project driven, interactive and transparent. They are flexible and hands on, making them the ideal technology partner. They interact from conception to completion through Trello, Skype, and JIRA.

Project Onboarding

They have a predefined course for walking the client through the project, from initiation into the project planning to managing it with the team. This also includes a detailed and thorough requirement gathering process. However, the initiation process is helmed and taken over by Business Development Managers and then handed over to Project Managers. Team involvement directly with the clients does not happen at an early stage. Having a Team orientation and discussion with the client early on in a project can be a great start and something Sphinx must consider.

Awards and Accreditations:

Sphinx Solutions is a CMMI level-3 appraised company. It has received many awards and accolades to celebrate its versatility and contributions. It was recognized as top Magento Developer 2019, and listed among the Top Ruby on Rails Development Companies 2020 by Topdevelopers.co, UK.

Sphinx Solutions blends sharp acumen and best industry practices to help businesses around the world grow to their full potential harnessing the power of digital innovation

Recent Noteworthy Projects:

Some of their fine work can be seen in successful user friendly apps like Bungkusit, The Yarn Bazaar, Zenyum, Offer Buk, Nano Fixit, to name a few.

About ComHQ:

ComHQ is a software and business services discovery, ratings and review platform. It has a rapidly increasing base of business buyers who tap into thousands of software and service categories. ComHQ recognizes industry leaders who provide innovative services and game changing product experiences. It is steadily becoming one of the choicest portals for the confluence of informed users and diligent and conscientious brands.