Pleural Catheters Market Analysis Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2029

An increase in the demand for pleural catheters from surgeons, pulmonologists and physicians on the back of pleural catheters’ ability to provide effective fluid control with minimal risk. Projecting the market growth at a healthy CAGR of 6.4%, a new market study of Fact.MR provides an inclusive analysis of the pleural catheters market. This growth is further complemented by the increasing adoption of pleural catheters coupled with reduced hospitalization.

Pleural Catheters Market – Key Takeaways

Malignant pleural effusion will remain the top indication type, with three-quarters of revenue share, owing to frequent utilization of clinical management of both malignant and benign effusion.

Owing to the availability of pleural catheters and skilled personnel for better clinical management of patients, hospitals account for 2/3 rd of overall market value.

of overall market value. Developed regional markets collectively account for more than 60%, on the back of rising elderly population and increase in accessibility to healthcare facilities.

An increase in the prevalence of COPD and the expansion of private hospitals in rural areas are boosting the demand for pleural catheters in Asia Pacific.

Pleural Catheters Market – Key Driving Factors

Improved patient outcomes with reducing clinical variability are playing an essential role in the pleural catheters -market growth.

Burgeoning numbers of thoracic surgeries are increasing the possibility of pleural diseases, thereby giving a boost to the market.

Factors such as freedom from hospital admissions and effective symptomatic relief with minimum interventions are propelling the growth of the pleural catheters market.

Pleural Catheters Market – Key Restraint

Affordability and lack of availability of the catheter products in undeveloped regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to hinder the growth in these regions.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the pleural catheters market are Merit Medical Systems, Rocket Medical, and Armstrong Medical, among others. The market players are investing in research & development activities to launch new product lines. Moreover, the players are focusing on launching new products to upsurge their product portfolio and expand their geographical footprint.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the global pleural catheters market, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2029). The report discloses compelling insights into the demand and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of indication (Malignant Pleural Effusions, Non-Malignant Recurrent Effusions, Chylothorax, Empyema, Haemothorax), and end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) across major countries of key regions.

