Prepay Nation Appoints AJ Hanna as Chief Executive Officer

Berwyn, PA, USA, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Prepay Nation, announced today that the board of directors has appointed AJ Hanna as chief executive officer and a member of the Board, effective July 1st, 2020. Hanna will succeed Anurag Jain, co-founder of Prepay Nation and its CEO since inception over 10 years ago.

In his most recent assignment AJ served as Chief Mobile Financial Services Officer for VEON (formerly VimpelCom), leading the group in launching a portfolio of digital payments and financial services across several countries, including Russia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Italy and others. AJ excels at identifying unique opportunities and building the right strategies, organizations and products to capitalize on them, delivering strong market financial and operational results. AJ is passionate about democratizing financial services, and levelling the playing field for digital lifestyle inclusion. Previously, he has held various executive and senior level positions with companies such as Millicom/Tigo, Anthemis Group, Western Union, MoneyGram, First Data Corp, and American Express.

“As we enter into our tween years, today’s announcement is an important step for Prepay Nation, and we are confident that AJ is the right person to lead us into next phase of growth and capitalize on the opportunities as we make future investments and ambitious bets to realize the full potential of Prepay Nation” said Anurag Jain. “I am very proud that Hanna will lead Prepay Nation and I am excited about working with him and the future executive team he plans to build, as we transition from a co-founder run company to a professionally managed organization” added Jain.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead a company with such a strong global presence, dedicated team, diverse culture and strong momentum. I see tremendous opportunity to accelerate Prepay Nation’s growth”, said the incoming CEO AJ Hanna.

“Prepay Nation is well positioned as a leader in the new digital lifestyle, which has been fast tracked due to the current pandemic. Billions of people are more connected than ever, relying on their devices for nearly every aspect of daily life. These are unprecedented times, and consumers in the most remote places of the planet are evolving and adapting to the new normal at warp speed. Digital, contactless, connected and remote access are no longer optional but an essential part of how we pay, play, shop, work, learn, receive medical advice and stay connected with our loved ones around the corner or across the world.” Continued Hanna. Prepay Nation enables this ecosystem via a hub for Mobile top-ups and recharge products of today and the future rails it is creating for frictionless movement of digital values across international boundaries. . “I look forward to working with the talented Prepay Nation team, as we continue to support the needs of our partners and customers and drive growth, improved performance and shareholder value,” added Hanna.

Radboud Vlaar of Finch Capital, an investor in Prepay Nation, said that “he is pleased with the decision to strengthen the executive team by appointing Hanna as CEO and at the same time he is delighted that Prepay Nation will continue to benefit from Anurag’s experience as he dedicates more energy into developing long term strategy and continues to play the key role of representing Prepay Nation with partners around the globe.”

About AJ Hanna:

AJ Hanna is an entrepreneurial executive with over 25 years of global experience across a wide range of industries and emerging technologies, including telecommunications, financial services, marketplaces, digital and alternative payments, value transfers, international remittances and prepaid.

AJ is a truly global citizen with a multicultural mindset. He has lived in the US, Canada, UK and Lebanon and worked in and managed many countries around the world. He is fluent in English, French, Arabic and conversant in Spanish.

AJ is a non-executive board member and advisor to several start-ups and incumbents. For more info www.linkedin.com/in/ajhanna

About Prepay Nation:

With more than 500 mobile operator partnerships in Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa and a varied distribution channel spanning over 250,000 locations in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East, Prepay Nation is a rapidly growing fintech company that facilitates the transfer of mobile airtime and data across international borders. Prepay Nation operates an efficient flexible, market-leading platform that helps its partners increase customer base and revenues. Prepay Nation is funded by its founders and Finch Capital, an investment firm based in Europe and focused on investments in fintech. To read more, visit www.prepaynation.com

Press & Media Contact:

Lucas Brasil

Prepay Nation

1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300,

Berwyn, PA 19312

United States

+1 (866) 970-7467

lbrasil[at]prepaynation[dot]com