Digital Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2019-2025

30th June 2020 – The global Digital Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2016. Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital health and is used to track health conditions and self-management of a medical condition. A significant change in the usage of digital technology has created cognizance among users and has allowed increasing adoption of these services. Moreover, there has been increased burden of the chronic diseases that requires effective treatment and management. There are a lot of services provided by digital therapeutics that aid in embracing healthy habits and allow efficient tracking and management of conditions. Digital therapeutics is thus estimated to grow at a fast rate owing to increasing adoption among patients and other end users.

There has been a significant rise in internet usage among people which has been one of the significant drivers for the digital therapeutic market. Moreover, the treatment associated with the digital therapeutics is popular which is further adding to the growth of the digital therapeutic market. Chronic diseases are major problems and act as threats to the economy leading to high healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to the CDC, about 50 % of the adult population were suffering from the chronic diseases in 2012. As chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and other respiratory problems are well managed with the help of the digital therapeutics they are being used on an increasing level.

The market growth is affected by the lack of the effective monetization techniques which are faced by the application developers. There has been a shortage of the financial earnings which are partially fulfilled by the advertisements, paid content, and other prominent revenue generation strategies.

Application Insights

Based on the application, the market is classified into diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, and others. Diabetes accounts for the largest market share of the application segment followed by other applications. Diabetes causes heavy burden on patients as well economies on the health front as well as the economic front. For instance, 8.3 % of the U.S. population suffer from diabetes while 35% of them exhibit prediabetes symptoms. Also diabetes is expected to show the fastest growth in the application segment due to the high prevalence and incidence of the disease. Digital management is helpful in the management of the symptoms of diabetes such as polyuria, polydipsia, and polyphagia. A large number of medical practitioners are using mHealth and have estimated that diabetes would reach its highest market limit in the next 5 years.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key companies in the market comprises of Livongo Health; Twine health, Inc.; Omada Health, Inc.; 2Morrow, Inc.; Propeller Health; WellDoc, Inc.; Canary Health, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health, Inc.; and Mango Health, Inc. Digital therapeutics is in its preliminary stages of development and is expected to increase its presence in the digital market with increasing adoption of apps and services offered by developers. Dominant players in the market are focused on development of user friendly and simple interfaces that allows customers to use these services on a larger level at ease.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

