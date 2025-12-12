Creating Opportunity with Log-hub Partners Program: New Alliances with Levity and Fincargo

Schindellegi, CH, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — December 12, 2025 – The strength of any network lies in the power of its collaboration, and Log-hub’s Partners Program stands as a dynamic hub for resellers and franchise partners seeking innovation and sustainable growth in logistics. Today, Log-hub proudly announces two new members of this expanding ecosystem: Levity and Fincargo, each bringing transformative solutions to supply chain management.

Partners Program: A Platform for Collaboration and Opportunity

Log-hub’s Partners Program has firmly established itself as a preferred gateway for those seeking to unlock new markets, drive customer success, and tap into lucrative business models. Whether engaging as a reseller or forging deeper ties as a franchise partner, companies benefit from tailored packages, industry-leading technology, and a culture of co-innovation. Our network already includes industry leaders such as Microsoft, KNIME, and OPTANO, a testament to the trust and collaborative spirit that defines the Log-hub Partners Program.

“Partnerships are the backbone of our success,” remarked Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub AG. “Our program isn’t just about expanding sales reach, it’s about creating an ecosystem where every participant can excel by connecting expertise, technology, and shared ambition.”

Welcoming Levity: Intelligent Automation Reimagines Logistics Workflows

Log-hub’s newest partner, Levity, is redefining how logistics teams communicate and manage operational data. By harnessing intelligent automation, Levity streamlines the extraction and interpretation of information from emails, documents, and spreadsheets, synchronizing with TMS, CRM, and rating engines faster than ever. For partners and clients alike, this translates to automated spot quotes, rapid order entry, and seamless track & trace processes, minimizing manual effort and maximizing efficiency across the supply chain.

Sigmund added, “Working with Levity allows us and our partners to optimize communication flows and logistics processes, substantially reducing friction while boosting data transparency and team productivity.”

Introducing Fincargo: AI-Powered E-Invoicing Enabling Global Agility

Fincargo joins Log-hub’s Partners Program as a leader in AI-driven e-invoicing and supply chain finance. Its advanced platform enables logistics providers to comply with new global mandates effortlessly, while automating invoice validation and unlocking financial liquidity through factoring and reverse-factoring.

The benefits:

Frictionless logistics data integration

Automated invoice validation and compliance

Factoring and reverse-factoring for improved cash flow

Greater efficiency and transparency across the value chain

This partnership empowers Log-hub clients to navigate financial and regulatory challenges with speed, confidence, and smarter decision-making.

Growing the Ecosystem: The Log-hub Vision

Log-hub continues to invest in its community of partners, emphasizing that innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity come alive when smart organizations join forces. With Levity and Fincargo now onboard, the Partners Program becomes an even greater engine for collective success, equipping resellers, franchisees, and their clients to navigate complex logistics demands with confidence and agility.

About Log-hub AG

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain

Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.

With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.

Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.

For more information about Log-hub, visit log-hub.com or follow Log-hub on LinkedIn and X.