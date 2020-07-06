Rediscover the Heart of Muskoka – the Town of Bracebridge, on the Driftscape App!

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Driftscape, a Canada based tech start-up, is pleased to announce its partnership with The Town of Bracebridge.

Through this partnership, the Town of Bracebridge will showcase its many delectable dine-outs, hot spots, its picturesque downtown, and historic landmarks via the Driftscape app. With this partnership, the Town of Bracebridge will have the opportunity to create virtual adventures for their locals and visitors – allowing them to rediscover the Heart of Muskoka in a uniquely engaging way!

Did you know that Bracebridge is the most visited area in the Muskoka region? From flavourful restaurants to art galleries to beaches and parks, there is something for everyone!

With the Driftscape app (available for free download on iOS & Android) you can now stroll through Wilsons Fall Trail, discover the best coffee or ice cream joints, learn about local contemporary fine art and discover many other hidden gems of this beautiful town. Bracebridge assures you an experience that will pique your curiosity!

Begin your adventure today with the Bracebridge special Canada Day Self-Guided Tour, live now on Driftscape for a limited time*. This special edition tour will guide you on an adventure through Bracebridge making for a memorable Canada Day experience! Chase waterfalls through Wilson’s Falls Trails, stop for an Instagram-worthy ice cream at Camp Muskoka Coffeehouse, and so much more! Canada Day weekend may look a little different this year but there is still plenty of fun to be had!

*The app hosts various other places and tours from Bracebridge that will be available to the app users throughout the year.

To download the app click here: https://driftscape.app.link/townofbracebridge

About the Town of Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge is only two hours from downtown Toronto and North Bay. Located on the Muskoka River, the town is home to many waterfalls with the Bracebridge Falls being an anchor to its Downtown. This picturesque town provides all around recreational activities suitable for all types of adventure seekers and the downtown core is packed with history, restaurants, shops, and so much more waiting to be discovered!

For more information visit: https://www.visitthebridge.ca/ or https://www.bracebridge.ca/en/index.aspx

About Driftscape

Driftscape, a Canada based augmented reality travel app, provides a platform for local arts, culture, and history organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users. For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse locals experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners. Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 45 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 4000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more visit http://www.driftscape.com or Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.

